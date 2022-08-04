one big thing is its a new group for me. new group to almost everyone. there's not many returning players. hungry seniors who were behind those 22 great srs who graduated last year. they are hingry to get going and fighr for positions. excitement. guys helping each other out. learning new offense. learning to be a starter. working for each other. been the greatest thing to see them work together so we can see that one goal.
little more pass than in years past. still going to run it. gun spreadish look. still looking to run power football game. look to get passes to speedy receivers hands and turn little plays into big plays. have receivers who can stretch field. got to get protection shored up so we can stretch the field with our good receivers.
qb 2 guys Gareth Whitstone and Mitchell Langoff. both doing good stuff and have grown all week. system where you have to make reads on safeties and corners. working with our qb coach, learning as we go. both are qualified and talented players. there's a chance both play, too.
John Krause Drew Peterson in the backfield running the ball. outside talented receiver core with Paden Phillips, Lucas Frank, David Ganser in the mix too, Eli Krueger Austin Gotto when healthy.
off. line. brand new faces. guy that's looking to lead offensive line is junior Gary Northrup, offensive line Bronson Bredlow, Payton Heard, center sophomore Aidan Sellarno. rt sophomore ryan lohman.
trying to have d line play flat, create havoc up front, let linebackers fly around and make plays. Austin Salamacki.
d line heavy with tyler flatt, gary northrup inside TBD. Alex Vasquez, Whitstone at LB. David Ganser, Drew Peterson, John Krause will be LBers. Alex Pitsner at LB too. DBs lucas frank, paden phillips, ryan haffelder, Austin Gotto. Eli Krueger.
big goals are to continue success they have had. just because there's new faces doesnt mean we dont expect to compete for conference championship and to push deep into the playoffs like they did last year.
Monroe and McFarland are the teams to beat. McFarland good qb returning and good wr. Monroe went to semifinal last year and will be a powerhouse.
great group of kids who really are hungry to compete. these seniors haven't gotten a lot of chances. thats not always the norm. The JV1 schedule hasn't been easy to accomplish. these juniors and seniors have gotten sparinglying playing time at varsity level. they are antsy and ready to go. happy to have group of 35 guys ready to compete on Friday nights.
