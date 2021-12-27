This combination of photos shows promotional art for “The Book of Boba Fett,” a series premiering Dec. 29 on Disney+, left, and “Dickinson,” for which the final episode of season three airs Dec. 24 on Apple TV+. (Disney+/Apple TV+ via AP)
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
MOVIES
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directing debut, “The Lost Daughter,” scintillatingly adapts the 2008 Elena Ferrante novel about maternal ambivalence and a holiday in Greece. The film, which begins streaming Friday on Netflix, stars Olivia Colman as a vacationing professor whose interactions with a boisterous, distracting clan (including a young mother in their midst played by Dakota Johnson), recall her own parenting history, seen in flashbacks with Jessie Buckley. “The Lost Daughter” cleaned up last month at the Gotham Awards, which honor independent film, and topped AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr’s best-of list for 2021. In her review, the AP’s Jocelyn Noveck praised Colman’s “blazing” performance as “a veritable onion shedding layers as she plays Leda, a prickly yet exceedingly vulnerable 48-year-old academic.”
In the year-end rush of new movies, it’s been easy to miss Mike Mills’ tender, shaggy indie gem “C’mon C’mon.” The film, which became available Dec. 23 for digital rental and video-on-demand, stars Joaquin Phoenix as a radio journalist who temporarily takes care of his 9-year-old nephew (Woody Norman). Shot in black-and-white and featuring interviews with real kids peppered throughout, “C’mon C’mon” is an open-hearted movie about parenting with personal resonances for Mills, Phoenix and Norman. In her review, Bahr wrote that Mills “has a unique way of blending everyday banalities with cosmic questions and ideas to create lovely symphonies of humanity.”
Holiday festivity might call for a favorite cocktail or a warm fire, but it can, and should, also mean a Technicolor movie. Thankfully, the Criterion Channel collects titles made with this lush color process so you can run through a glittering array of options to fill some of the darkest days of winter. Drink in “Vertigo,” bathe in “The River” or sink into “The Red Shoes.” Your eyes will thank you.
— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle
TELEVISION
A looming figure in the “Star Wars” canon is coming into his own. “The Book of Boba Fett,” starting Wednesday on Disney+, tracks the bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand as they attempt to claim Tatooine land once controlled by Jabba the Hutt and his criminal syndicate.
