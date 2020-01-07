JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek Public Library has lots of programs for all ages this winter and spring. All programs are open to everybody and do not require registration, For a complete schedule, visit www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org.
Family Storytime (Tuesdays 10:30 to 11 a.m., Jan. 7 through April 7)
Join the program for songs, rhymes, and books. Prepare your child for reading success in this active storytime. Recommended for walkers and talkers ages 6 and under.
Brilliant Babies (Wednesdays 10:30 – 11 and Tuesday 4:30 – 5 p.m. from Jan. 7 through April 7)
Join this gentle early literacy storytime that encourages you to sing, talk, read, and play with your brilliant baby. Older siblings are welcome. Recommended for newborns to just walking (ages up to 2).
Music and Movement (Thursdays 10:30 to 11 a.m., Jan. 9 through April 9)
Is your child too squirrely for a storytime? This very active program focuses on rhythm and motion to grow the brain and build lifelong skills. Recommended for movers and shakers ages 6 and under.
LEGO Club (second Monday of the month 3:30 – 4 p.m.)
Build your solution to a new challenge each month. From zip line racers to pinball machines to floating islands, children get the chance to get creative and work with peers to build fantastic LEGO creations. Caregivers do not need to stay. For ages 6 to 12.
BINGO for All Ages (second Thursday of the month, 3 to 4 p.m.)
Drop in for a few friendly rounds of BINGO and win prizes. All ages welcome.
R.E.A.D. With a Dog (first Saturday of the month, 10 to 11 a.m.) New time.
Everybody can benefit from interacting with our Reading Education Assistance Dogs (R.E.A.D.). They help children read in a stress-free environment, increase confidence in reading, and improve communication skills. Adults will have reduced stress and an improved mood. All ages welcome.
