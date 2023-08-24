JEFFERSON — It’s been over 50 years since Jefferson Mayor Woodrow Mistele welcomed a group of enthusiastic FFA Officers to his office, in 1972, to sign the chapter’s FFA Week Proclamation. It was with the same pride and enthusiasm that current Mayor Dale Opperman welcomed them back to Jefferson High School to reminisce and revel in the accomplishments of the organization.

These FFA graduates, along with members and alumni across the country, are preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the organization. It started as the Future Farmers of Virginia in 1926 and became the Future Farmers of America in 1928.

  
