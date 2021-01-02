People in Fort Atkinson were busy Saturday getting acquainted with the new year as they shopped, dined and shoveled after snow fell on New Year’s Day.
The Daily Union visited with community members around Main Street, asking them to look back and offer one word they thought might best describe 2020. We also asked them to gaze into the future, answering the question: What do you hope the new year will bring?
In a word, Brittany Melander, Fort Atkinson, said 2020 was "horrible." Her hopes for 2021 were that "it will bring better days," she said.
Abby Hintz, Fort Atkinson, said 2020 was “eventful,” and she hoped 2021 would bring “peace.”
Abby Patrick, Fort Atkinson, said 2020 was “chaotic,” and looked forward to 2021 to bring a “healthier year,” which she said would mean “being able to go out without masks on and go out more in general.”
Richard Miles, Whitewater, said 2020 was “unusual,” and hoped that 2021 “would bring a return to normalcy, with people getting together without worrying about it.”
Bill Imsland, Fort Atkinson, described 2020 as “trying.” In 2021, he said: “I hope everything will be better when we get the shots or vaccines. I’m 75 and a Vietnam vet. I’m looking forward to getting it.”
Elle Ziene, Palmyra, said one word was not enough to describe 2020, saying, “It was a struggle, but we learned a lot.” In 2021, she said, “I’m hoping for good things. It’s got to be better. I have faith and hope.”
Karla Manternach, Fort Atkinson, said 2020 was “hard.” In 2021, she was looking forward to “the vaccine. I’m hoping it will let us get back to the lives we used to have.”
Mara Zanin, Fort Atkinson, said 2020 was about “changing.” Looking to 2021, she said: “I am hopeful that there will be more justice and change.”
Abby Maerz, Janesville, said 2020 was “eventful.” In 2021, she said, “I am looking forward to making a difference and seeing what new things might come up, and making changes to my personal life to make things work out smoothly for everyone.”
Jeannie James, Fort Atkinson, said 2020 was “challenging.” Looking to 2021, she said: “I think it’s lessons learned. People need to be more positive. I think it will be a good year and I’m looking forward to it.”
Jim Bowers, Fort Atkinson, said 2020 was “challenging,” and in 2021, he would “hope for positive stuff. I hope it’s better -- onward, upward.”
Cindy Abernethy, Fort Atkinson said 2020 was “interesting.” In 2021, she said: “I don’t think there will be a lot of change right now. I think things will be different from now on.”
Trisha Patterson, Madison, said 2020 was ‘frustrating.” In 2021, she said: “I support President Trump — four more years — and I look forward to more honesty.”
Greg McGuire, Fort Atkinson, said 2020 was “different.” In 2021, he said, he would hope for “health, recovery, and that kind of stuff, for everybody and everything.”
Gabe Bautz, Waukesha, called 2020 “interesting,” and hoped in 2021 for “happiness and joy.”
