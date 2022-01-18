The upcoming 4-year-old kindergarten art show at the Dwight Foster Public Library promotes early literacy, boosts artistic expression, and serves as a testimonial to the tremendous educators and programs at the local school district.
This year's show, slated as a tribute to children's writer Eric Carle (author of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and numerous other celebrated books for young readers) will open to the public Jan. 25 and will run for a month.
The exhibit is the second of its kind. The event got its start in January of 2020, then took a year off in 2021 due to the pandemic. This year, organizers had hoped to return to an in-person ceremony with a reception for all of the artists, their families and guests, plus refreshments and gifts for all participants.
However, with the Omicron variant surging through the local area like a tidal wave, planners decided to pull back on plans for a public gathering, instead inviting the community to come see the local students' artworks on their own time anytime during the month-long show.
"We decided to make adjustments to keep all of the students and their families safe," said Minetta Lippert, children's librarian, who is coordinating the display in the library's children's department.
Lippert, speaking from her home while in COVID-19 isolation, said that event coordinators did not want to host a "superspreader" event, particularly as half of the 4K students have not turned 5 yet and would not therefore be eligible to receive the vaccine.
The celebration at the library will go on, though, as people view the art exhibit independently.
Participating are around 150 4K students from throughout the Fort Atkinson school district.
All of the students created artwork that pays tribute to Carle's bold, simple style, with each classroom picking a particular Carle book for focus on, Lippert said.
Serving as the coordinator of the project from the school district side is Rachel Broadhead, a 4K paraprofessional at Purdy Elementary School.
The whole idea came about back in 2019 in response to a drop in pre-kindergarten enrollment numbers in the local area. Organizers thought it would be good to showcase some of the exciting things going on in the local schools' 4K classes.
"We had the idea to display 4K art in the library," Lippert said.
Initially, the library hosted one smaller show every month. Then, in January of 2020, planners set a big show featuring artists from all of the schools, just as enrollment started for the next school year's 4K classes.
That event, featuring refreshments and interactive art/craft projects for all of the kids, went over really well with parents and the community, Lippert said. Plans were in the works to repeat the big show in successive years when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, halting big gatherings for some time.
In 2020, vaccines were only beginning to be available to pockets of the population, and coordinators decided to hold off on having a big public event that year.
Everything was set to go ahead in 2022, however, when the super-transmissible Omicron variant threw people's plans into a loop again.
This time, coordinators decided to go ahead with the exhibit, with some accommodations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Even though we won't all be able to get together at the same time, all of the 4K artists will get a kit with a snack and a craft project, either a hot hat or a tiara," Lippert said.
"We are really proud of all of our 4K students and their teachers, who have been working so hard," the children's librarian said. "The library is happy to be able to host this event, even if not in the form we initially envisioned."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.