Randy Schopen was “bigger than life,” according to his nephew, Damon Schopen.
After Randy’s unexpected death in 2011, the family received about $50,000 in memorial funds from family and friends attending his funeral. Those funds were used to start the Randy Schopen Foundation, JCF, to continue the work Randy so passionately in life had begun: a legacy of giving, Damon said.
Since 2011, he said, the foundation has awarded $190,000 in grants.
Describing his uncle, Damon said: “He helped everyone — organizations, people — he had a big heart. And when he died, the outpouring was unbelievable.”
The foundation’s motto is: “Give someone a chance.”
This year, as the holidays approach, Damon said the need is greater than ever. COVID-19 has changed the landscape, bringing increased local need, and the foundation has stepped up, he said, raising some $33,772 which was distributed as grant money to help families, businesses and individuals in Jefferson County as they struggled to weather financial hardships brought about by illness, loss of income and gaps in unemployment benefits.
“We started the fund in March and we are still taking applications,” Damon noted.
The pandemic also has influenced the way in which the foundation raises funds, he said.
Looking at three upcoming events through December, Damon said, “Some are similar to past events, and others, like the ‘Capn’s Kickin Covid Challenge,’ are new. All have been made a little different by COVID-19.”
‘Capn’s Kickin Covid Challenge’While money raised by the foundation has helped families in need during the pandemic, the need remains great, Damon said. The Capn’s Kickin Covid Challenge was created to help continue to raise funds for those affected by COVID.
He described the challenge as a spin-off on the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, noting that for every $20 donation received by the foundation to support the cause, the donor will receive a Capn’s Kickin Covid Challege T-shirt.
Randy owned several restaurants/bars in the area including Capn’s Steakhouse in Fort Atkinson and Capn’s Corner in Jefferson.
“This is a light-hearted approach to encourage people to ‘kick COVID,’” Damon said.
Participants are instructed to donate funds, using a button on the foundation’s website, in any amount. Next, they can create a “Kick Covid in the Butt” video.
Videos can be dedicated to a person or business, and participants are encouraged to nominate others to take the challenge by sharing the video they have created through social media and tagging others to take the challenge.
The idea is to represent the action of kicking, Damon said. As an example, he said, one group posted a video of children kicking a scarecrow set up in the yard.
“The videos people are making are fun, and it’s an entertaining way to raise funds,” Damon said, adding that people can make the videos, post them to social media, and tag the foundation or use hashtags so the foundation can find and share the videos on its social media.
Monies raised will go to the Schopen Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund, the foundation’s website states.
Virtual auction This year, Damon said, the foundation’s annual auction will be held virtually on Sunday, Dec. 13, and Friday, Dec. 18.
The auction has been an annual event since 2011, he said, adding: “Randy did something similar to this every Christmas at the bar ever since 1970.”
The auction was one way Randy gave back to the community, he said.
This year, items for auction must be donated by Dec. 8, which will allow time for them to be cataloged online. Items can be dropped off at FOCUS Coworking, 148 E. Milwaukee St., Jefferson.
Items that will be available at the virtual auction and sale are listed on the foundation’s website, and so far include: hoodies, prints, gift certificates, autographed items, gift baskets, Bloody Mary baskets and classic Capn’s Corner T-shirts. A link for those wishing to participate will be posted to the website: https://randyschopenfoundation.org/stockholders-fundraiser/#auction.
‘Drive-thru Pork Luncheon with Santa’Families this holiday looking to greet Santa will not be disappointed. The foundation will be hosting a “Drive-thru Pork Luncheon with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door the day of the luncheon, according to the foundation’s website. Locations for advance ticket sales include Fair Park, PremierBank, Wingin’ It, Piggly Wiggly in Jefferson, and Vinnie’s. Advance tickets can be purchased until Dec. 17.
“If the kids have a late letter for Santa, we can get that to him,” Damon said.
Hosting Santa and providing a drive-through meal is new for the foundation.
At the fairgrounds, participants will be directed to follow a drive-able route around the main activity center building. Participants will drive up to one end of the building where they can buy tickets, and drive around to the other side to pick up the food.
“Somewhere along the route, Santa will be outside, and he will wave to the kids,” Damon said.
The meal includes slow-cooked, smoked pulled pork with “awesome smoked mac and cheese,” he said.
A special gift will be presented to the first 200 children attending the luncheon, the website notes.
