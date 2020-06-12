Scott Lastusky says that the best thing about being Fort Atkinson’s Parks and Recreation director the past 30 years has been working with dedicated, talented and generous people.
From the crews who renovate facilities and part-timers who mow lawns to the students working at the aquatic center and community members who have shown their support as volunteers and project donors, each and every one has made Lastusky’s job easier.
Among them has been Brett Ketterman, recreation coordinator for the past 20 years. First hired to take care of the youth center, he has been an integral part of the department’s success, Lastusky said.
In addition, there have been the three administrative assistants during his tenure.
“First was Sally Koch, who was so active in getting me acquainted with Fort Atkinson, introducing me to people,” Lastusky recalled. “Then Melody Ebbert, who really helped build up the dance program and was incredibly great with payroll. Our payroll ballooned part time-wise into 125 a year beyond the full-time people. And now Trista Taylor, who has experience with the chamber of commerce and has a recreation degree.”
He said Taylor is adept at doing things to “modernize” the department, changing its website, becoming more active on social media and enabling online registration for programs.
Then there are the department’s crews who make sure the physical projects get done.
“It is very easy to dream and throw out ideas, but then to convert that into actually getting it done, that is where I really appreciate all the people who do it,” Lastusky said. “We’re in the idea business where everybody’s got an idea now, but the process to raise the money, get it built, get it maintained, all those things are not always in tune with each other. I feel very happy that we were able to accomplish that over the years.
“Weve had 13 parks full-time employees during my years, and only had one leave who hasn’t retired,” Lastusky said with pride. “Everyone else has worked until retirement. I love that we have fostered that family feeling.”
One reason might be that Lastusky has honed in on his employees’ particular interests and talents.
“We all share in decisionmaking and take advantage of everyone’s skills,” he said. “Carpentry, irrigation, landscaping. Earthmoving. Take advantage of who you have.”
He said there are so many people who have worked for the Parks and Recreation Department, many of them part time, but “if I start naming a couple, I’m going to miss out on others.”
So he asked that they all accept his heartfelt thanks for their contributions during his tenure.
At the same time, Lastusky did have a few people and organizations deserving of mention, the first being Joel Winn.
“Joel is the guy who kind of sidled up next to me when the aquatic center was being thought about and eventually would fundraise for us,” Lastusky recalled. “Here, I’m a young professional; I don’t know the businesspeople. Joel basically whipped together $250,000 in three months through great people who donated.”
Winn had a knack for connecting the donors with the project, encouraging them to remember all the great summer days they had as a child splashing in the old municipal pool.
“From that point on, Joel and I have been associated together,” Lastusky said. “He is big on ballfields and youth sports associations, but it wasn’t just that. If you needed scoreboards, he was involved. He was so instrumental in directing us and solving financial issues. I just can’t thank Joel Winn enough for making a huge difference.”
Another major difference-maker has been assistant city engineer Rudy Bushcott, who just retired after 38 years with the City of Fort Atkinson.
“We know it dated prior to the bike trail, but we became closer working together during the bike trail ,” Lastusky said. “Him being assistant city engineer, I needed his assistance as we did almost all of our projects in-house. Stadium seating, rehabbing the nearly 100-year-old grandstand at Jones Park. Very few times did we hire outside contractors or design firms.”
He continued: “We had the ability to do the majority of our projects ourselves, maximizing our dollars for the city. We would meet at locations and talk about how we would do things. I would have the practicality of how our maintenance folks would take care of things and how we needed to make it easier for them to maintain if we were going to add something new; he would deal with the structure to make it last and know how far we could make materials go.”
That led to paver areas and park entry columns, the bike trail arch, the planting of trees and placement of many statues.
“As sculptures were being donated, we discussed how we could make a $2,500 donation toward a statue look like a $15,000 feature,” Lastusky said. “We loved doing those things. We would have fun debates about them in the process, but we absolutely loved creating those things together and then spreading that word to the folks that were going to install them.”
“I can’t tell you how close we are as friends through the years and what a difference it made for me,” he added. “What a great work environment to have someone so valuable so close to you in a different department. And were still great friends.”
Lastusky noted that Buschcott takes pride in the city and projects in which he has been involved.
“He has the Gus Klatt pride. Gus and Al Haukom carried a huge pride factor, as did Gordy Day Sr. Those guys carried a huge pride factor for a ton of years and we wondered who’s going to be next? Well, Rudy —unceremoniously because he doesn’t want any credit for this — took that kind of thing on.
“Now, who’s going to be the next one? Hopefully we find the folks who fall into that category.”
A big supporter of the parks projects also has been the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, the retired parks chief said.
“Where in the world in a city our size do you have a foundation that has $25 million in assets and their sole purpose is to create positive experiences for the area citizens, either through scholarships or things being built to make the city better, more aesthetically pleasing?” Lastusky asked.
He said he always wanted to show the foundation his appreciation and give other groups affiliated with a project comfort in knowing that their money was being spent wisely and economically.
“How fortunate we are in our city to have that and I am so thankful for their help in the getting things rolling,” he said.
It was the foundation, in fact, that he credited with helping the first major renovation of Jones Park.
“Since then, we have not spent a dime more of community foundation money because other people donated toward building all the entrances, the extra stadium seating, rehabbing the grandstand,” Lastusky reported, citing a snowball effect.
“All those things were added later on without any community foundation dollars being involved because their early dollars in the first stadium seats and the concession stand overhaul led to more revenue being made by the Fort Generals, more investment by the Fort Generals back into the facility because they now had greater success because they could sell more things and inventory more items,” he explained. “Car shows could now be held there, which led to more revenue, which allowed Baseball Fest to be held, which allowed more revenue, which got kicked into these projects.”
And the process was infectious. People wanted to be a part of it, so they joined the Fort Generals because the organization is thriving.
“It’s the butterfly effect where all of a sudden, there is a flock,” Lastusky said. “That’s what happened: One creates many, and the foundation has done that in a lot of our projects.
The foundation was involved in the original aquatic center construction in 1992, but any pool improvement thereafter — unless the chamber of commerce’s Project LEAD asked for a challenge grant to help fund a project — was paid for by contributions … from shade umbrellas, lane lines and picnic tables to a portable AED and handcrafted fish bike rack.
“The community foundation created the first winning event and other people wanted to join that winning event,” Lastusky said.
Same thing with the Glacial River Recreation Trail.
“The foundation gave half of the funds to make the purchase of the rail line, but then think of all the statues and shelters and 200-plus trees that were donated,” Lastusky said. “No community fund dollars had to be spent after that. I’m very proud of how that all evolved.”
He emphasized how incredibly generous the Fort Atkinson community is, so much so that perhaps residents have gotten to possibly taking it for granted.
“We have a dance program in Park and Rec that literally is second to none,” Lastusky said. “If you’re a young dancer in our city and you think it’s done everywhere else because this is the only place you know — or you have stadium seating at your ballfield and you’re a 13 –year-old Teener playing at Jones Park and you basically have a little minor league field there, and if you think that’s what it is everywhere else but instead your next game is on some elementary school field in another community without a scoreboard — we take things here and the foundation for granted in Fort Atkinson.
“I guess that’s good because it makes us think our bar is set higher here in Fort Atkinson than elsewhere,” he added.
Lastusky stressed that the community works hard to achieve that level of success. Most of the projects undertaken have been built by local hands, and there is a pride accompanying that.
He himself is proud of having hired more than 1,000 young people to work at the pool, on landscaping and with other programs and projects through the years.
“The young kids we employed took off and did remarkable things,” he said, citing the leadership, responsibility, teamwork and other life lessons learned on the job. “They often come back and say, ‘It was the greatest job I’ve ever had.’ How do you beat that?”
He recalled that the city recreation program had younger college-age dance instructors teaching 150 to 200 youngsters when Cindy Hershmann applied for a job, with a country-western album, Pizza Hut commercials and appearances at Radio City Music Hall and the Grand Old Opry on her resume. Today, enrollment has more than doubled.
“When the top dance instructor moved to Arizona, she stepped in and we flew off into the stratosphere of running a dance program,” Lastusky recalled.
Recitals would draw 1,200 people to the Irvin L. Young Auditorium at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“Ten percent of Fort Atkinson is in the Young Auditorium watching their kids perform,” he noted. “She’s affected thousands of kids. If you can get on a stage in front of 1,200 people and perform when you are four, five, nine and 10 yeas old, and they’re mostly female, think about what, if any, hurdles in life are going to get in the way of that person.”
He continued: “They set the bar higher than any I’ve ever seen in a Rec Department, and that’s Cindy. It is great for Cindy, great for our dance program. But think about how it’s affected so many girls becoming women going forward. Oh my gosh.”
And that, when all is said and done, is what the Parks and Recreation Department has done: enhance the lives of both employees and residents.
And it all goes back to the aquatic center project.
“In my mind, that was the beginning of what has been the most special thing in the last 30 years: the people I was involved with,” Lastusky said. “Whether it was the people or civic clubs that helped organize donations or those who contributed, that was the beginning of us employing a ton of young people.”
He noted that the original municipal pool had 12 to 15 employees. The aquatic center started with 25 and today, 45 young people are employed part time there.
“You think about going to college, buying your first car, all the things you think of as a kid with your first job,” Lastusky said. “That’s the start of making a difference in kids’ lives. We try to teach them that we are running a business. ‘You give me your input, we will give you responsibility.’”
And it mushroomed. Those teens became interested in starting new programs such as indoor soccer, small fry basketball and Start Smart sports … all based on the success of the aquatic center.
“I’d like to think that the people are what made all of this happen,” Lastusky said. “That was what led to the moment I thought, ‘I’ll be here forever if they allow me.’”
And they did.
