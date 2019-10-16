School District of Fort Atkinson District Administrator Dr. Lynn Brown will be on an extended medical leave of absence until at least Jan. 6, 2020.
In the meantime, board of education members have announced that Dr. Rob Abbott, principal of Fort Atkinson Middle School, will serve as the district’s interim superintendent, starting immediately and until at least Jan. 6.
The board recently met to discuss options on how to move forward during Dr. Brown’s absence. After strategic discussion, board members offered the temporary position to Abbott, who accepted it late Monday afternoon.
“We are confident that Dr. Abbott will continue to uphold the strategic plan, bold steps and mission of the Fort Atkinson school district during Dr. Brown’s absence,” stated Mark Chaney, school board president.
Abbott has a total of 23 years of experience with the School District of Fort Atkinson.
He began his career with the district serving as assistant principal at the middle school for three years and currently is in his 20th year as principal.
Abbott has been involved with districtwide initiatives set in motion by the school district’s strategic plan and holds a superintendent license.
“I am humbled to have been asked and privileged to serve the school district as interim superintendent,” Abbott commented. “This is an important year for the School District of Fort Atkinson, with a number of big initiatives charting the future of our district as we strive to achieve our mission. I am anxious to roll up my sleeves and get to work as we strive to improve the most important thing we do — teaching and learning.”
He will work with his middle school team to ensure a smooth temporary transition.
“We wish Dr. Brown well and we look forward to her return,” Abbott said.
