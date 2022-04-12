Hope Squad is a national effort, founded in Utah in 1999 in response to growing suicide numbers in the founding school district.
The effort brought together schools, communities and mental health agencies to promote suicide prevention, intervention and postvention efforts. Postvention is making sure a person who has just been through a crisis continues to be connected to needed support so they can maintain their mental health.
Looking into suicide statistics, the founders of this initiative learned that most young people who die by suicide give a warning sign, with some even alerting friends of their intention, but that the majority never reached out to an adult.
Out of the 1999 effort grew the national pilot of Hope Squad, which began training students to help identify struggling peers and refer those at-risk youths to adults for the help they needed.
Subsequent studies have shown that the Hope Squad curriculum is effective in improving students' knowledge, skills and self-efficacy. Furthermore, the group even had success keeping its own members' stress low as they assisted their struggling peers.
A 2020 study of the program found that schools which instituted Hope Squads reported less suicide-related stigma than other schools; that this stigma fell among males as compared to rates in non-Hope-Squad schools; and that this program aimed in boosting referrals of students who needed mental health help, as compared to schools without such programs.
