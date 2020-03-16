JEFFERSON — As the spring election nears, the Jefferson County Clerk's Office is planning how best to curb the potential spread of the coronavirus when electors go to the polls on April 7th.
"The County of Jefferson is taking necessary precautions to help reduce the transfer of germs at your polling location," Jefferson County County Clerk Audrey McGraw said Monday. "For in-person voting, you will be given a disposable pen that you can either take with you or dispose of after you vote. Absentee voters will need to contact their municipal clerk."
To obtain information on voting absentee, polling places, races on the ballot or registering to vote on line, McGraw said, people should visit MyVote.wi.gov. They also may call (920) 674-8630 if they need assistance.
"We will continue to take these measures for future elections as long as is necessary," McGraw said. "Our goal is to ensure that Jefferson County residents are still able to cast their vote."
Wisconsin election officials and political party leaders have been urging people to vote in next month's presidential primary via absentee ballot rather than lining up at the polls. That particularly was the case after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people.
Since then, Jefferson County and Gov. Tony Evers mandated the 50-maximum rule.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is encouraging people to vote via absentee ballot rather than traveling to the polls, and to register quickly if they have not already done so. The deadline for registering by mail or online ends this Wednesday; after that, people will have to register in-person at their local clerk's office or at the polls.
Meanwhile, Watertown is preparing for potential alterations to area voting on April 7.
According to City Clerk Elissa Friedl, the Wisconsin Elections Commission was to hold a briefing Monday on COVID-19 and how it will impact voting next month. Friedl said the city will not announce any changes until that briefing is completed.
Typically, this time of year would be too late to alter a city’s voting plans; however, the state will be giving exceptions to some cities due to the outbreak, according to Friedl.
Friedl did anticipate a change in some voting areas, specifically for Watertown's District 1, where the voting area currently is housed in Marquardt Manor. With the elderly being at the highest risk for contracting the illness, this likely would need to be changed, according to Friedl.
Friedl said the city is expecting an increase in absentee ballots. The city is not equipped with ballots quite yet, but they should be ready by some time Wednesday or Thursday.
Meanwhile, the League of Women Voters in Whitewater offers the following eight things every voter should know about absentee and early voting in Wisconsin:
1. Any registered voter in Wisconsin can request an absentee ballot from his or her
municipal clerk.
2. Voting absentee is easy and convenient.
3. Voters can make their request to vote absentee online at the MyVote website, or by requesting one from their municipal clerk by mail, email, or fax.
4. Make your request well before the deadline of April 2. When you do so, let your clerk know where you want your absentee ballot sent.
For example, students who are registered to vote at their campus address, can choose to have their absentee ballot sent to their home address. Plan ahead and think about where you’ll be when your ballot arrives to ensure you’ll be there to receive it and give yourself enough time to return it.
5. You must include a copy of your photo ID along with your request. Get in touch with your municipal clerk if you need assistance getting a copy of your photo ID to them. (Note: Indefinitely confined, military, and overseas voters are exempt from the photo ID requirement.)
6. Voters who request an absentee ballot will be sent instructions on how to complete their absentee ballot. Be sure to follow the instructions to ensure your ballot is counted.
7. Your completed absentee ballot must be delivered no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. The U.S. Postal Service recommends that you mail back your absentee ballot at least one week before Election Day to arrive in time.
8. You may vote early in person at your municipal clerk's office or another site designated by your clerk. Dates and hours for early voting vary by municipality. Contact your municipal clerk to find out your local opportunities to early vote.
More information on how to vote absentee or early vote is available from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Information about COVID-19 and how to limit your risk of exposure is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
