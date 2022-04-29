Academic Bowl winners

Taking the top prizes as individuals in the different subject areas in the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network Academic Bowl were the following:
(Note: Due to changing school policies, not every school district authorized the use of students' full names, although all of the winners' first names are shared.)
ENGLISH/LANGUAGE ARTS
Language Arts winners at the sixth-grade level included Nevin of Waterloo in third place, Emily Mallin of Fort Atkinson in second, and Virginia of Whitewater in first.
At the seventh-grade level, ELA winners included: tied for third place were Cyrus of Whitewater and Mia Oakley of Fort Atkinson. Coming in second was Lianna of WAterloo and in first was Madeleine Luebbe of Jefferson.
At the eighth-grade level Hannah Werning of Jefferson took third place, while Chiara... of Waterloo and Emmet Fettig of Fort Atkinson tied for second.
Coming in first place for the eighth-graders in English was Ben of Waterloo.
MATH
In the area of math, at the sixth-grade level, Gage of Elkhorn came in third, James of Whitewater in second and Cade Thiesen of Jefferson in first.
At the seventh-grade level, math winners included Katie Emery of Jefferson in third, Connor Ojibway of Fort Atkinson in second and Matthew of Elkhorn in first.
At the eighth-grade level, Kyler Pulkrabek of Jefferson came in third, Dray Haugom of Jefferson in second, and Eli Szabo of Fort Atkinson in first.
SOCIAL STUDIES
In the area of social studies, sixth-grade winners included David of Waterloo in third-place, Landon Peterson of Fort Atkinson in second and Jack of Whitewater in first.
At the seventh-grade level, Joseph of Elkhorn came in third, Joshua of Whitewater in second and Emma Karnatz of Jefferson took first-place.
At the eighth-grade level, Samantha Mallin of Fort Atkinson took third-place, Noah Hudson of Jefferson second place ad Maddox of Elkhorn first.
SCIENCE
At the sixth-grade level, there was a tie for third place between Autumn Kittel-Phillips of Fort Atkinson and Oliver of Waterloo.
Caitlin of Whitewater came in second for the sixth-graders in this category and Max of Elkhorn came in first.
At the seventh-grade level, Mason of Waterloo came in third. There was a tie for second between Emma Hanson of Jefferson and Lillian Garthwait of Fort Atkinson. Haley of Whitewater took first.
At the eighth-grade level, Elora of Whitewater took third in science. Phoenix Severin of Fort Atkinson took second, and Michael Wilson of Jefferson Middle School topped the contest in this category.
