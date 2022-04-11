JEFFERSON - With the resumption of in-person schooling and more relaxed protocols regarding COVID-19 comes a resumption in enrichment opportunities for advanced learners in many different subject areas in the Jefferson schools.
Debra Lemminger, Advanced Learning coordinator for the Jefferson school district, gave a report to the school board Monday highlighting some of these opportunities.
There were still a few programs affected by pandemic cancellations this year, such as the Discovery Field Trip for top elementary science students, and other events were pushed back, such as the upcoming Academic Bowl for middle schoolers and the "Sweet to be Me" social-emotional conference for gifted students, but in the main this was a much more normal school year for gifted and talented students.
That meant more chances to shine for students at all levels and in multiple subjects and interest areas.
One of the major opportunities that resumed this year for both elementary and middle school level students was the Southern Lakes Anthology, a regional anthology of art and writing by students from multiple counties and numerous school districts.
The contest is open to third- through eighth-graders producing their own short fiction, poetry, illustrated writing, cartoons and black-and-white drawings.
At the elementary level, 51 students in third- through fifth-grade created entries for this optional competition. Multiple district level winners then went on to the regional competition and those that emerged from the regional competition earned publication in this year's anthology.
A reception for students whose art and/or writing was published in the regional anthology will take place May 18 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Another opportunity open to students at the elementary level was the Math 24 competition for top math students in fourth and fifth-grade, which resumed this year after a pandemic hiatus. From the Jefferson district, 24 students participated in this regional competition.
The local elementary schools also sent representatives to the regional Interpretive Reading Contest, held last month at Barrie Elementary School in Fort Atkinson.
Numerous Advanced Learning opportunities were open to middle school students.
The Science Immersion Day, for sixth-graders, did take place this year.
The middle school had 27 students take part in the Southern Lakes Anthology competition.
Jefferson Middle School is sending four representatives to the regional Arts Immersion Day, to be held April 18 in Oconomowoc.
Four eighth-grade JMS students took part in the regional middle school leadership conference.
Sixth- and seventh-graders again had the opportunity to take part in Math 24 competition, although there were no regional rounds held this year due to high COVID-19 caseloads at the time this competition normally would have been held.
Fifteen students from the sixth- through eighth-grade with gifts in the various academic subjects have been tabbed to take part in the regional Academic Bowl - covering science, math, English and social studies. They will represent Jefferson Middle School in the regional competition, to take place April 25 at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
Investors' Club is another opportunity open to middle schoolers with an interest in personal finance. Some 15 students took part in this statewide competition in the fall and 15 also took part in the spring competition. JMS took first and second place in the state in the fall, and JMS students have been in the top eschelon statewide in the spring competition, which is still going on.
Six middle schoolers with a passion for history took part in the History Bowl club this spring, with a handful of participants making it to the state competition March 6, where Jefferson's varsity and junior varsity teams both took first place in the state and a handful of students placed individually in the associated state History Bee.
At the high school level, countless clubs offer students with diverse interests the opportunity to excel in their field of choice, whether it's agriculture (FFA), health occupations (HOSA), Skills USA, forensics, drama or more.
Six students from Jefferson High School were also tabbed by the Advanced Learners program to attend the regional high-school-level leadership conference.
In addition to these specific enrichment opportunities ....
