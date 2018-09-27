JEFFERSON — A plethora of services will be available to victims of domestic abuse or sexual violence in Jefferson County starting Oct. 1.
An informational meeting was held at the Jefferson County Courthouse Wednesday to unveil the agencies responsible with providing those services.
Beginning Oct. 1, Jefferson County residents and law enforcement agencies will have three options when seeking victim advocacy and support services for those in domestic or sexual violence crisis.
People Against A Violent Environment Inc. (PAVE) in Dodge County, New Beginnings APFV in Walworth County (formerly the Association for Prevention of Family Violence) and People Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse (PADA) in Jefferson County all will be handling the domestic abuse and sexual violence crisis calls within Jefferson County for the foreseeable future.
PAVE and New Beginnings will be receiving funds from the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to provide services in Jefferson County that previously had been granted to PADA.
Due to an apparent miscommunication about the organization’s operational status shared among state, county and local officials, PADA representatives were not invited to participate in the session Wednesday.
DCF trauma and domestic abuse coordinator Kaitlin Tolliver acknowledged that it has been a confusing time in Jefferson County for domestic abuse officials and victims.
She noted that DCF funds domestic abuse programs across the state to ensure that free, confidential services are being provided in each county.
“As a team, we worked very closely with Jefferson County for many years to try and ensure the necessary domestic abuse and sexual assault services were being provided,” she said.
Over the past few months, DCF and DOJ funding was withdrawn from PADA in Jefferson County due to a vote to close the agency taken by the organization’s board in July. That vote subsequently was rescinded and PADA remains open, although it no longer is receiving the funds from the two state agencies.
“We really feel that New Beginnings and PAVE are going to be able to provide those necessary services within Jefferson County,” Tolliver said.
She acknowledged that questions about the state contract with PADA remain.
“What I will say is that DCF contracts can be terminated at anytime with 30-days’ notice,” Tolliver said. “The decision to reach out to neighboring domestic abuse agencies was due to DCF responsibilities to ensure those services are being provided to victims and their families.”
She declined to answer a question as to whether PADA remained open and suggested that be directed to its board of directors.
However, a representative from PADA was in the audience and stated that PADA is open and operational.
Tolliver and representatives from New Beginnings, PAVE and the DOJ were on hand to present information on the details of services being offered within the county. County officials and representatives from area law enforcement agencies also were among those in attendance.
Executive directors of the two new programs — Heidi Lloyd of New Beginnings APFV and Teresa Nienow of PAVE — summarized the anticipated services to be provided by their respective agencies.
Lloyd and Nienow each noted that their agencies provide services in both English and Spanish, including counseling with a licensed professional counselor, accompanying victims to court hearings or a law enforcement interview, advocacy at the hospital for a sexual-assault victim, assistance in filing a restraining order or finding temporary housing, and locating other community resources that might be helpful.
Each of the services provides a 24-hour hotline; crisis counseling; medical, legal and personal advocacy; and individual counseling for survivors recovering from abuse.
Advocates will travel to where the victim or survivor is, either from Watertown, Beaver Dam, Whitewater or Elkhorn. If it works for the victim, he or she may visit the agency office.
“I believe this is going to provide better coverage in that kind of exterior part of the county while still seeing strong representation in Jefferson,” Tolliver said.
New Beginnings APFV started in 1978 in Elkhorn and recently updated its name to reflect a focus on its mission of helping people affected by domestic violence become empowered and become survivors instead of victims. It is expected to be opening a shelter for victims in 2020.
Lloyd said that on Monday, Oct. 1, New Beginnings will be opening an office in downtown Whitewater at 143 W. Main St. to serve the southern part of Jefferson County, including Whitewater, Palmyra and Fort Atkinson.
As director, she will split her time between Elkhorn and Whitewater.
“New Beginnings will continue to offer the high-quality services that we’ve become known for in Walworth County,” Lloyd said. “The only change is that we will have a broader geographical area.”
In 2017, New Beginnings assisted 1,013 families impacted by domestic violence.
Lloyd noted that while most were within Walworth County, a governmental border never has prevented the agency from providing service to a victim.
“We’ve always helped residents of Jefferson, Racine, Kenosha, Rock or Waukesha counties, as well as three counties in Illinois,” she said.
Similarly, Lloyd said, there will not be a hard line within Jefferson County between PAVE and New Beginnings.
The service line approximately goes to State Highway 106, with the communities along the highway being serviced by New Beginnings and everything to the north being serviced by PAVE.
“Both of us are totally willing to say, ‘hey, we’re not going to say our line stops here, we are about helping people,’” she said. “That’s what we do and we will continue to do that. We look forward to working with the agencies and individuals in Jefferson County.”
On the northern end of the county, Nienow said, PAVE has 13 staff members available to help victims and survivors in a bilingual capacity.
PAVE originated in 1979 from the Dodge-Jefferson Coalition Against Domestic Abuse and provides services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence who speak English, Spanish or have limited English proficiency.
It staffs a 24-hour crisis telephone and texting line, provides family advocacy, legal advocacy, child and teen advocacy, and sexual assault victim advocacy, and operates a five-bedroom, handicap-accessible shelter in Beaver Dam. Unique programs she highlighted included a piece of the legal advocacy referred to as “Stop Back.”
“Essentially what that program is, after a domestic violence incident happens, an advocate and police officer physically stop back at the house,” Nienow said. “What they are doing is trying to connect with the victim and checking to see if the offender is back in the home when maybe they shouldn’t be.”
Within Dodge County, she said, PAVE also has a lethality assessment program, which is a countywide partnership with several law enforcement agencies.
Nienow said that when an officer responds to a domestic violance incident, he or she works with the victim and fills out an assessment form to flag the victim in or out for lethality.
“What it helps the police departments and PAVE do is determine who is at the highest risk for homicide within our community,” she said. “When that person is flagged into the program, the officer contacts an advocate and the advocate speaks to the victim right there during the incident.”
Like New Beginnings, PAVE will be launching services in Jefferson County Oct. 1.
“Our office is going to be located in Watertown,” Nienow said, noting that no specific site had been determined yet.
She said she hopes news of the office location will be coming soon.
To expand services into Jefferson County, Nienow said, additional staff will be hired: a legal advocate, a child and teen advocate, domestic violence services, a sexual assault victim advocate, Spanish-speaking services and outreach and education in the community.
To reach PAVE, the crisis line is (800) 775-3785 and the business line is (920) 887-3810. For more information, visit PAVEdc.org.
New Beginnings is available at (262) 723-4653 or via its website at www.newbeginningswalworth.com.
Contacts for PADA include the 24-Hour crisis line and business line at (920) 674-6768 or (800) 228-7323 or via the website at www.padajc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.