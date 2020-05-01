WHITEWATER — In the spirit of Earth Day and enjoying being outside while still practicing social distancing, Wisconsin Makers is sponsoring a “plein air” colored pencil drawing project to support area nonprofit organizations.
Area artists of all ages and ability are invited to participate in Earth Day Art by drawing flowers, landscapes or other scenes celebrating the great outdoors.
Wisconsin Makers, a regional makerspace located in Whitewater, is providing free kits that include colored pencils, art paper, a 10-by-15-inch backing board and return envelope.
Larger-sized paper and backing boards are available for adults upon request.
“With many fundraising events canceled and grants disappearing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin Makers wanted to do something to help,” said Peter Spangler, board member of the community workshop.
“We thought that, with Earth Day having marked its 50th anniversary on April 22, and since residents have been “safer at home” for the past two months, a plein-air project would be appropriate,” he added.
“Plein air” denotes a 19th-century style of painting or drawing outdoors or, with a strong sense of open air that became a central feature of French impressionism.
Amateur, professional and wannabe artists wishing to create their own plein-art drawing are encouraged to pick up a packet at Wisconsin Makers, 200 E. Clay St. in Whitewater, or at a soon-to-be determined Fort Atkinson location.
They are available through May 24 or until all 100 kits are taken.
Spangler said the art will be donated to nonprofit organizations in the artists’ community of residence. They, in turn, may sell or raffle off the drawings to raise funds for their cause.
“We hope that families and individuals alike pick up kits and celebrate Earth Day with plein-air drawings,” Spangler said. “Not only will they have a safe activity to enjoy, but they also will be helping local nonprofit groups.”
Persons needing help or who have questions may text or email Wisconsin Makers to set up a videoconference.
Completed drawings may be dropped off at Wisconsin Makers, 200 E. Clay St., Whitewater, or sent via mail in the return envelope.
People also may contact Spangler to make other arrangements to either pick up a kit or drop off completed artwork.
Wisconsin Makers’ contact email address is WisconsinMakers@gmail.com. The phone number to call or text is (262) 753-6243.
Information also can be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/WisconsinMakers.
