WHITEWATER — First-time school board candidate Amy Hagen Curtis says she is ready to be a leader in the Whitewater Unified School District based on work history and commitment to the community.
She is one of three candidates seeking two seats on the Whitewater Unified School District School Board of Education in the April 2 election.
Hagen Curtis is challenging incumbent Jim Stewart and newcomer Jennifer Kienbaum for a seat on the board.
“I’m devoted to our district and I am involved in coaching for our Parks and Recreation Department, Whitewater 4-H Club and the Whitewater Food Pantry,” Hagen Curtis said, adding that she also served as a volunteer EMT for the Whitewater Fire/Rescue for many years.
“The past four years, I’ve taught Sunday school at a local church, as well as actively participating as a WUSD PTA Member volunteering on a weekly basis,” she said.
Hagen Curtis cites her recent battle with skin cancer as an example of her determination.
“I fought it, won, and now am cancer free,” she said. “Just like in my determination to beat cancer, I will fight for what our stakeholders want. My decisions and actions will be driven by the public’s interests, not personal.”
Her decision to seek a seat on the board was to advance her commitment and devotion to the community.
The mother of three — two attending Lakeview Elementary School and one is at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater — is a 20-year resident of the area and a small business owner.
“I am invested in the future of our school district long term and am driven to be a part of a solution team,” Hagen Curtis said. “I am an active listener who is ready to work collaboratively with our current board to strive for educational excellence for our district.”
Similar to her opponents, she cites the budget restrictions, students mental health and communication from the board as being among the top issues facing the district.
“We need to address the mental health of our students,” she said. “Many of our students are not able to get these needs addressed outside of school hours and it’s affecting the ability to learn while in school.”
Hagen Curtis said she feels it is the responsibility of the district to provide the best learning environment possible for the students.
“With additional resources provided to our schools, teaching staff and administrators will spend less time addressing behavioral issues, enhancing the learning experience all around,” she said. “The district is currently making efforts to address the mental health needs of our students, and I want to make sure we are effectively utilizing our resources to the best of our ability.”
Due to budget restraints, Hagen Curtis said the district has been forced to reduce some of its programs and staff within the schools.
“Because of this we have classrooms that are over capacity,” she said. “This makes it difficult for staff to achieve or even maintain educational goals set by administrators.”
Continuing, Hagen Curtis said staff easily can feel overworked and under-appreciated and which can lead to turnover.
“I know this is not unique to the Whitewater Unified School District, we just need to make sure we are doing our best as a district with what we have including the assistance of grant writing on behalf of our educators,” she said.
Lastly, Hagen Curtis noted that effective communication leads to better parent involvement and better student and staff morale.
