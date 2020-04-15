Monday was a particularly busy day for Carol Peterson.
“Oh boy, I had to get up and charge my phone because so many people were calling me,” Peterson said.
Like most Americans, Peterson is sheltering at home in an attempt to avoid the spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. Her daughter does her grocery shopping — leaving the groceries at her door and allowing her to open the door and pull them in.
“There were a couple of people who called me from Baraboo,” said the Fort Atkinson woman, who used to make regular trips to Ho-Chunk Casino for socialization. “There were some people who were just checking in.”
This doesn’t beat the time a few years ago when some of those same people were calling to check on her because they read an obituary for a different Carol Peterson.
“They called and sounded mighty surprised to hear my voice,” Peterson reflected. “It wasn’t until the next time I went back up to Baraboo that they told me they were calling because they thought I was dead.”
Peterson graduated from Johnson Creek in 1953 and started working for W.D. Hoard & Sons after Memorial Day that year. The 84-year-old lives on her own in a duplex in Fort Atkinson with a deaf cat named Rosemary. A pandemic is as good a time as any to live alone, she said, but in the last month when people have been taking this seriously, the number of visitors Petersoin gets is significantly reduced — and the number of solicitors to her door has been eliminated, which is a significant plus.
“You know, I don’t think I’ve had any robocalls during this whole thing,” she said. “So that’s a good thing.”
The phone calls from loved ones, even if they come in overwhelming waves, carry immeasurable value for elderly.
Dr. Stephanie Cacioppo is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago and director of the university’s NIA-supported Brain Dynamics Laboratory. Dr. Cacioppo took over leadership of the research conducted by her husband, Dr. John T. Cacioppo, who carried out groundbreaking research on isolation of elderly.
“The misery and suffering caused by chronic loneliness are very real and warrant attention,” Dr. Stephanie Cacioppo said. “As a social species, we are accountable to help our lonely children, parents, neighbors, and even strangers in the same way we would treat ourselves. Treating loneliness is our collective responsibility.”
Their research shows loneliness acts as an accelerator for other diseases that prey upon older populations. Phone calls are a relatively easy way people can combat the onset of loneliness.
One of the phone calls Peterson received Monday was from her son, who encouraged her to get her car out of the driveway and take it for a longer drive than just to the bank — she had to go to the bank Monday to drop off her insurance refund. Tuesday was going to be the day she went for her drive, but her toilet handle had issues and she needed it to be tended to. Her son repaired the chain while keeping his distance and had a High Life with her after the work was done. That was enough excitement for one day.
So, Wednesday was supposed to be the day Peterson went for a drive. She figured she’d go out to the bypass to get the Buick LeSabre up to speed. When she woke up, her allergies were firing up.
“I forgot to take my allergy medicine before I went to bed,” she said. “I guess that’s what I get for leaving the window open when I sleep.”
If the allergies were the low-light of the day, the fact that her $1,200 stimulus arrived was the highlight. Too bad the casinos are closed.
Thursday was the day she went for her drive.
“Oh, the scenery is beautiful,” said Peterson facetiously before getting in the car. “Every shade of brown you could ever hope to see. I’ll have to take pictures in case they don’t let me get back out there again.”
Peterson was laid off from her job as a part-time proofreader at the Daily Jefferson County Union on the 15th anniversary of her husband’s death. She’s a great candidate for loneliness when there isn’t a pandemic preying on the elderly and confining individuals to their homes.
There are people worse off than her, she presumes. After all, 183 people have died from this disease in Wisconsin and more than 31,000 people in the United States.
“If I get it, I get it,” Peterson said. “But my daughter dropped off a case of beer yesterday, so I should be all right for a while at least.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.