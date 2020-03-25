WHITEWATER — As the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, Young Auditorium in Whitewater is working with promoters, artists and artist management to help limit the spread the coronavirus while keeping employees, patrons and performers safe.
With these considerations in mind, the performance of “An American In Paris” originally scheduled for May 3 has been canceled.
Patrons who have purchased tickets for the canceled performance will be contacted personally by a Young Auditorium staff member to discuss options. Given the limited resources during these unprecedented times, staff expect to reach all ticketed patrons by Tuesday, April 7.
Young Auditorium will provide updated information as the need arises, and will adapt its plans as directed by university administration. The public’s cooperation and understanding are appreciated as they navigate this situation.
Visit www.youngauditorium.com for complete details on event cancellations.
