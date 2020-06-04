Roger F. Anderson’s famous intersectional peonies currently are in bloom at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
The museum’s Anderson Peony Garden, behind the museum on the southwest corner of South Fourth Street East and Foster Street, contains more than 50 of Anderson’s peonies in 18-plus varieties. They recently have begun to bloom and will continue to do so over the next week or so.
Due to the current heat, the peonies might bloom faster than in previous years. Residents are encouraged to view these lovely blooming plants from their vehicles or from the adjacent sidewalk or bench.
Anderson is recognized as one of the world’s leading intersectional peony hybridizers. Intersectional peonies are created by crossing tree peonies with herbaceous peonies. He and his wife, Sandra, are longtime Fort Atkinson residents who established their peony business in the early 1970s. In 1978, they purchased 10 acres of land near Poeppel Road, south of Fort Atkinson, where they built and cultivated Callie’s Beaux Jardins. Over the years, people from around the world have visited these beautiful gardens in the spring to see these very special peonies in bloom.
In 2010, the Andersons donated 55 of their prize peonies to the museum.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
The museums are open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays, Friday, Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, send email to info@hoardmuseum.org, and visit our website at www.hoardmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.