hot Animals flock to Jefferson County Fair Tom Ackerman Jul 12, 2023 Jenna Degner, 17, Watertown, a member of the Hubbleton Hustlers 4-H Club, leads her goat "Summer" during animals in day at the Jefferson County Fair. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Heather Reu, Whitewater, washes meat animal "Chianina," a market steer, outside the beef barn. Additional photos on A13 PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP Brayden Sachsen, 11, Whitewater, a member of the Stone School 4-H Club, stands with "Lainey," his meat animal, outside the beef barn. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP During "animals in" day at the Jefferson County Fair, Kolton Reu, 11, Whitewater, a member of the Stone School 4-H club, washes his steer. PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP During "animals in" day at the Jefferson County Fair, Liz Hafenstein, 17, a member of the Hubbleton Hustlers 4-H club, watches over her milking goat "Snickers." PAM CHICKERING WILSON/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP
