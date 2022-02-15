Think of gym class, and what comes to mind? Basketball, football, baseball .... archery?
The Fort Atkinson schools already have a thriving archery program, with instruction offered as part of physical education classes at some of the district schools and a thriving archery team that hosts an annual tournament.
However, school officials are now looking to expand opportunities throughout the district by certifying all of the district's gym teachers as official archery instructors.
The idea is to boost physical education programs in every school, giving students the chance to participate in another non-traditional sport, while also expanding competitive opportunities at all levels.
On Monday afternoon, physical education teachers from all across the district convened at Fort Atkinson Middle School for specialized National Archery in the Schools training.
The training provided a brush-up for previously certified teachers and added new personnel to the list of teachers certified to teach archery to young people,
"This is a great accomplishment for our PE team and brings a next-level education to our students," said Marissa Weidenfeller, marketing director for the Fort Atkinson schools.
Overseeing Monday's session was Terry Berndt, certified BAIT (Basic Archery Instructor Training) trainer.
Among those taking part were Michael DeRubeis, who has served as the head coach of the high school archery team for the past decade, and Jeff Jensen, archery coach for Purdy Elementary School and the middle school.
DeRubeis said that the archery program has been a real boon to local students.
"It's something that people of all walks of life, people of all ability levels can try," he said. He noted that competition is open to students in wheelchairs, amputees who pull the bow with their teeth and even legally blind people who use lighted knocks on their bow to guide their arrows despite limited vision.
The sport is also a good one for students of all income levels.
In competition, he said, all students use a standard bow, the Genesis Original, which levels the playing field among all competitors.
"That way, they're judged on their skill rather than on how fancy a bow they can afford," DeRubeis said.
The high school coach is proud of the program that the local schools have built up over the past decade and the tournament that Fort Atkinson hosts each year for competitors across the region.
This year's tourney is coming up Feb. 26.
This year's training is likely to boost the program in future years, as it will allow archery to be taught as a physical education unit in all of the local schools, not just those that already had certified instructors.
"Most of the students I teach seem to enjoy it," DeRubeis said. "It's not your typical sport like basketball, football or softball. It appeals to some people who might not be interested in the more traditional sports."
In addition, he said, there's a certain percentage of the student body who are already practiced in archery through bowhunting.
Having a diverse physical education program can only be an asset to the local schools and community, DeRubeis said.
Meanwhile, he said, getting archery into more of the district's elementary schools now is likely to boost the competitive archery program throughout the district in years to come.
Already, the program has burgeoned from when DeRubeis came to the district a decade ago.
"We have 108 people traveling to a competition in the Dells on Friday," the coach said.
"We're looking to grow it some more, and this training is a step on the way to providing those opportunities in all of our schools," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.