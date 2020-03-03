JEFFERSON — As the respiratory illness COVID-19 — coronavirus — continues to spread around the world and the U.S. death toll reached six Monday, local health officials urged preparation and caution even as the risk of contraction in Wisconsin remains low.
Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said her department is working with county administration and emergency management, as well as Fort HealthCare, the Watertown Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, to ensure that a plan is ready for all possibilities.
As the county preps for the virus, Scott urged community members to stay informed and have a plan themselves.
“We know it’s an ever-changing situation and we’re definitely on top of it, keeping informed and asking people to have operationalized their family preparedness plans and hopefully, none, of us will have to use them,” Scott said.
“Remember that influenza is still an issue and you use the same type of protective measures with any type of infectious disease. Wash your hands; stay home when you’re sick. If you are ill and you have a fever and respiratory symptoms — call your provider before you go in.”
Elizabeth Chilsen, the county’s public health program manager, said the Health Department’s role at this point is providing knowledge.
“The biggest thing we’re trying to hit home with any different agencies or community is we want you to be prepared, but not alarmed. The more prepared you are, the better able you can handle these other situations,” Chilsen said. “Businesses and schools are good opportunities to utilize as a touchpoint to communicate to the community. If we can, not only educate the schools and businesses on what is happening and provide some guidance, but provide reputable sources and give accurate information.”
Chilsen said the department already has sent a packet of information to the county’s school nurses and is preparing a packet to send to area businesses.
The coronavirus began in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. It since has spread to every continent except Antarctica and infected 89,000 people in 70 countries — with the global death toll climbing above 3,000. There have been more than 100 cases reported in the United States in 11 states. Six people, all in Washington state, have died from the virus in the U.S.
There has been one case confirmed in Wisconsin, but according to state DHS officials, that person left isolation last week and is doing well. There have been 18 negative tests and currently two tests pending in the state.
DHS officials also announced Monday the state now has the ability to test samples from suspected cases of the virus, rather than send them to the CDC in Atlanta. The labs at the University of Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Health Department will be able to provide what’s known as a presumptive positive, before getting confirmation from the CDC.
A presumptive positive will give health officials the ability to take clinical action against the virus.
“While the risk of getting COVID-19 in Wisconsin remains low, having the ability to test at the state lab and the City of Milwaukee Health Department lab will allow for faster results to let people with symptoms of the illness know with certainty if they have COVID-19,” said Jeanne Ayers, state health officer and administrator of the DHS Division of Public Health. “Faster test results will also help our epidemiologists and local health departments monitor people suspected of having the virus and other people who may have been exposed to it.”
In addition to urging preparedness, officials are trying to tamp down panic, as the virus puts a strain on the access to supplies needed to fight the virus.
Masks should only be worn by sick people and health-care providers, according to Marie Wiesmann, Fort HealthCare’s chief nursing officer. She said people are panicking and buying up all the stock at local pharmacies.
Wiesmann said the entire health-care supply will be impacted, not just small community hospitals, but that Fort HealthCare is taking a look at its stock.
“We’re going to be looking at how we’re using masks and making sure we’re making good, smart decisions,” Wiesmann said. “We may not get 100 percent of what we ordered, but we will get something. But how do we ensure we have enough supply to get through the next couple of months? What we’re finding is that people are hoarding. We’re going to hold onto masks in the next couple of days and only give masks to those who need them.”
The county Health Department already has been unable to ramp up its supplies, Scott said. While it is not the source of supplies for the county, if the virus got to a certain point, the county likely would become responsible for enforcing quarantine — which requires face masks and goggles, according to Scott.
“We did a quick inventory to see if we needed to ramp up our supplies; it’s not necessarily that we would be going out and doing testing right now. But we might be going out and enforcing quarantine or isolation,” Scott said. “Then we decided, well we better order some more masks and face shields and goggles. Well, guess what? There aren’t any to be ordered. But we have enough for the beginning.”
But it all comes down to planning and preparation, Scott said, from community members and health officials.
“I think that’s the beauty of Jefferson County,” Scott said. “We’ve been planning together for years. And doing exercises and trying to be prepared.”
She added that families should have child-care plans ready in case schools are closed, and anyone with travel plans should check the CDC website for travel advisories and use the same cautions they always would when traveling.
The fears are understandable, Wiesmann said, but it is important to stay calm and remain vigilant of other more prevalent illnesses such as the flu.
“This is not new to the U.S., but it is scary. It’s scary because there’s been so many deaths overseas. It’s going to be scary until we have an idea of how far reaching it will be. There are ways to prevent infection and cross-contamination,” Wiesmann said. “I’m more concerned about influenza than I am coronavirus.”
Wiesmann and Scott both urged people to wash hands, stay home if they’re sick and stay informed, both pointing to the CDC and DHS as credible sources.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
