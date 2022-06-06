Fort Atkinson High School’s theater department was honored with two Jerry Awards for its November musical, "The Little Mermaid," both of which went to lead performer Abbey Hoffman. Pictured here are cast members promoting the play during a "Mermaid Tea" ahead of the performance last fall.
Gabe Frankiewicz, Jefferson High School senior, is being honored with a regional Jerry Award for his supporting role in the JHS spring musical, "Little Shop of Horrors." Pictured here, Frankiewicz, left, in the role of flower shop owner Mr. Mushnik, shows a sudden interest in adopting his employee, Seymour, after Seymour gains fame for raising an exotic flytrap and is considering striking out on his own.
Lilly Kamenick, Jefferson High School junior, has been announced as a recipient of a regional "Spirit of the Jerrys" award for her vital behind the scenes coordination for the Jefferson High School spring musical "Little Shop of Horrors." She served as student director for the spring musical and stage manager for the fall one-act, also filling in wherever needed an and off-stage. Here, she's shown here stepping into a 'jock' role in the fall competition one-act when that actor was absent.
MADISON — Two students from Fort Atkinson High School and two from Jefferson High School will be among honorees from across the entire area who will be receiving Jerry Awards for excellence in musical theatre on June 12.
Honorees for the Jerry Awards are selected by judges from the Jerrys who travel to high school musicals across a broad region throughout the southern portion of the state.
FORT ATKINSON
Honored from Fort Atkinson High School's production of "The Little Mermaid" last fall was Abbey Hoffman, who achieved the rare honor of being selected for two awards, lead performer recognition and also "Spirit of the Jerrys" honors for being of vital assistance during her school's production.
The Fort Atkinson drama program has a strong tradition of nominations and recognitions at the regional awards.
JEFFERSON
Honored from Jefferson High School's production of "Little Shop of Horrors" this spring were Gabe Frankiewicz, tabbed for his excellent rendition of supporting character "Mr. Mushnitz," and Lilly Kamenick, who received "Spirit of the Jerrys" honors for her invaluable role as student director, fill-in actor and all-around troubleshooter for that production.
Ryan Clarksen, drama director at Jefferson High School, said that Kamenick was nominated for that honor by her fellow actors and crew members who worked alongside Kamenick on many aspects of the play.
WHITEWATER
Meanwhile, Whitewater High School had two actors and one Spirit of the Jerrys awardwinner tabbed to attend the live awards show June 12.
A Facebook post from the district reads, "We are proud to announce that Alex Sullivan and Brooke Mason are receiving Jerry awards for their roles as Urleen and Wendy Jo in Footloose.
In addition, the post goes on to read: "Kayla Mikos was voted by the cast and crew as our Spirit Award winner last January. Kayla is unable to attend the June 12th event. Madison Strickler was the first runner up and will now be representing WHS during the Spirit Award production."
"The fact that we scored 16 nominations, from both performing and production/orchestration categories, speaks for itself as to the success of this production. This was wildly popular with the audiences and critics, and it brought a ton of joy to this community," the post read.
