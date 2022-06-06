MADISON — Two students from Fort Atkinson High School and two from Jefferson High School will be among honorees from across the entire area who will be receiving Jerry Awards for excellence in musical theatre on June 12.

Honorees for the Jerry Awards are selected by judges from the Jerrys who travel to high school musicals across a broad region throughout the southern portion of the state.

FORT ATKINSON

Honored from Fort Atkinson High School's production of "The Little Mermaid" last fall was Abbey Hoffman, who  achieved the rare honor of being selected for two awards, lead performer recognition and also "Spirit of the Jerrys" honors for being of vital assistance during her school's production.

The Fort Atkinson drama program has a strong tradition of nominations and recognitions at the regional awards.

JEFFERSON

Honored from Jefferson High School's production of "Little Shop of Horrors" this spring were Gabe Frankiewicz, tabbed for his excellent rendition of supporting character "Mr. Mushnitz," and Lilly Kamenick, who received "Spirit of the Jerrys" honors for her invaluable role as student director, fill-in actor and all-around troubleshooter for that production.

Ryan Clarksen, drama director at Jefferson High School, said that Kamenick was nominated for that honor by her fellow actors and crew members who worked alongside Kamenick on many aspects of the play.

WHITEWATER

Meanwhile, Whitewater High School had two actors and one Spirit of the Jerrys awardwinner tabbed to attend the live awards show June 12.

A Facebook post from the district reads, "We are proud to announce that Alex Sullivan and Brooke Mason are receiving Jerry awards for their roles as Urleen and Wendy Jo in Footloose.

In addition, the post goes on to read: "Kayla Mikos was voted by the cast and crew as our Spirit Award winner last January. Kayla is unable to attend the June 12th event. Madison Strickler was the first runner up and will now be representing WHS during the Spirit Award production."

"The fact that we scored 16 nominations, from both performing and production/orchestration categories, speaks for itself as to the success of this production. This was wildly popular with the audiences and critics, and it brought a ton of joy to this community," the post read.

