Throughout the month of March, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater and Watertown will compete for the title of “fittest community” as part of a joint campaign coordinated by the cities’ parks and recreation departments.
The Jefferson County parks and rec departments have tied into a Wisconsin-wide effort, with some 30 communities participating.
The challenge will take place March 1-31, and all ages are welcome to join in.
The teams will consist of residents of one community going up against the residents of the other communities.
Organizers recommend that participants shoot for a personal goal of 200 minutes of physical activity a week. Any physical activity counts towards the challenge, including biking, skiing, snowshoeing, dancing, swimming, or even shoveling!
Participants are asked to submit weekly totals by no later than 10 a.m. each Monday so that the parks and rec departments in those communities can tally the total for their team that afternoon.
The community totals will then be released to the public so that people can see how the communities rank against each other.
Participants will submit their minutes of activity, based on the honor system, each week through an online form, which can be found at http://bit.ly/BeActiveMinutes.
Signup is now open through each community’s parks and rec department website.
Registration costs $10 per person and the deadline to sign up is March 14.
However, those who sign up at the start of March will have more days on which they can record their minutes.
All participants will receive a T-shirt and the most active community will win a trophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.