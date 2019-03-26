JEFFERSON — The National Weather Service at Sullivan has forecast levels along Jefferson County waterways to continue declining into next week, pending any additional precipitation.
Flood warnings remain in effect for the Rock River through Jefferson County as water levels remain above flood stage from Watertown to Lake Koshkonong.
Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Donna Haugom said her concerns that flooding could become a problem in 2019 remains true.
From March to mid-April, the National Weather Service hydrologists have predicted that the span of the Rock River from Watertown to Lake Koshkonong is all well over having 50-percent chance of exceeding flood stage in that timeframe.
Haugom said that, based on the forecast, Jefferson County reportedly would be fine.
However, when it comes to the potential for flooding, she remains pessimistic.
“We don’t have time to go down before we get more precipitation,” she said. “I’m just very tentative because we go down so slow.”
Many of the other rivers around the state have receded, but the Rock River basin through Jefferson County remains high.
“We go down so slow, but we go up so fast,” Haugom said of the river levels. “It just doesn’t take much for us to go back up again and we’ve been hanging around high for such a long time.”
The emergency management director acknowledged that she continues to get people wondering whether Jefferson County will see a repeat of the record-setting flood of 2008.
But for now as the water begins to recede, Haugom advised residents to remain cautious.
“Contact your municipality for assistance and, as always, we are here to provide any and all support,” Haugom said.
There currently is a 60-percent chance of precipitation forecast for Friday after 1 p.m. and more rain or snow is possible Saturday morning.
“I know if we get any kind of precipitation, we’ll go up real fast,” she said. “The fact that we still have roads that are flooded is a problem.”
Area municipalities remain on alert for high-water situations.
City of Jefferson officials continue to ask the public to be both aware and vigilant regarding the water levels along the Rock and Crawfish rivers.
As of Tuesday afternoon, East Riverview Drive is closed due to the high water in the street near the Tensfeldt Park boat launch and city’s wastewater treatment plant. Currently, all city boat launches are closed, as are Riverfront Park and Tensfeldt Park until further notice.
Empty sandbags are available at the Jefferson Police Department and sand has been placed at the city garage for residents to fill their own sandbags. There is no fee for the sandbags or sand at this time. Residents are responsible for placement of sandbags at their residences and are encouraged to take measures to protect their own properties.
People whose property imminently is threatened by floodwaters should contact Jefferson City Hall or the Jefferson Police Department after hours.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Rock River was recorded at 11.18 feet, just over the 11-foot moderate flood stage. It is projected to begin declining pending any precipitation heading into next week.
In September, the water levels rose to the fifth-highest recorded total of 11.72 feet, according to National Weather Service records. It peaked this month at approximately 11.47 feet, which is in range with the crests in April 2008.
Based on available records, the historic 2008 flood, which peaked in Jefferson at 15.64 feet in June, marked the first known time the water levels ever had surpassed the major flood stage of 13 feet.
Downstream, the Rock River in Fort Atkinson was recorded at 17.16 feet Tuesday afternoon and was projected to continue to decrease to below the moderate flood stage of 17 feet by sometime Thursday. The river had crested around 17.31 feet around Sept. 11, among the top five recorded crests. The recent crest of 17.24 feet remains just below the 17.31 feet recorded in April 2008. The record high remains 20.9 feet recorded during the June 2008 flood.
Fort Atkinson-area roadways closed or maintaining cautionary signs due to water on the road, include Sinnissippi Drive, Rock River Road, Bark River Road, Vets Lane and portions of Blackhawk Island Road.
Other roads around Jefferson County closed due to high water include portions of North River Road, River Valley Road from Gopher Hill Road to Hill Road and County Highway CW to Evergreen Road.
Also closed are Oosty Avenue and Rock River Road in the Town of Ixonia and Marsh Road from County Highway A to South Cedar Road in the Town of Oakland.
In addition, Danielson Road from County Highway A to Rockdale Road is closed in the Town of Sumner.
Haugom advised that motorists not drive through the high waters on any of the closed roads because that causes problems for adjacent property owners, as well as potential safety issues for themselves.
Jefferson County recreational areas closed due to high water include Crawfish River Park, W6013 U.S. Highway 18, Jefferson; Kanow Park at N8238 Rock River Road, Town of Ixonia; Rock River Park along County Highway B, Johnson Creek; Cappie’s Landing at N8625 Jefferson Road, Watertown; Burnt Village Park at N2028 County Highway N; and Altpeter Park at W7786 Lamp Road.
Also, Jefferson County is under a slow/no wake order for the portion of the Rock River downstream from the Dodge/Jefferson counties line to Lake Koshkonong.
It covers all rivers and streams within the county; lakes are under the jurisdiction of the local municipality.
Gauges on Thursday showed levels of 11.51 feet on Lake Koshkonong or above major flood stage as originally projected. It is forecast to start declining slowly over the next week.
The Crawfish River was recorded at 8.29 feet Tuesday afternoon, having crested a week ago at 9.39 feet, just below major flood stage. The record level was set in 2008 at 13.56 feet. The high last week is among the top five historical crests, per National Weather Service records. The water peaked at 8.62 feet in September during another period of high water levels and heavy rainfall.
Along the Rock River in Watertown, water levels were recorded at 5.06 feet Tuesday afternoon, just under the minor flood stage of 5.5 feet.
At flood stage, there is widespread lowland flooding in rural areas around Watertown. At the moderate flood stage of 6 feet, water starts to reach some of the streets within the city.
Flood stage is labeled a 10-year flood by the National Weather Service. Current projections based on the forecast rainfall show the levels remain just below minor flood stage into next week as it starts to slowly decline.
In both August and September of 2018, the water levels reached 5.77 and 5.94 feet, respectively. The record level for the Watertown gauge was set in 2008 at 7.81 feet.
The Bark River was recorded at 2.95 feet at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Per the records on the National Weather Service site, that level puts it in the top five highest recorded, with the record being 4.59 feet during the 2008 flood. Last fall, the Bark River peaked around 3.16 feet and exceeded that a week ago peaking at around 3.38 feet.
All current river forecasts take into account past precipitation and any rain expected within the next 24 hours.
For more information on flood-related concerns, residents are urged to contact their respective community leaders.
