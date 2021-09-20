The 13th Annual Youth Triathlon was held in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, July 31, with 71 participants swimming, biking and running their way through the course at Rock River Park and the Fort Atkinson Aquatic Center.
Every participant received a medal when they crossed the finish line and the top three in each age group received a trophy as well.
Results were as follows:
50-meter swim, 3-mile bike, and ½-mile run
Age 7 & 8 male (Place-Name, Minutes: Seconds)
1.Mason Knickrehm 19:32; 2. Graham Schaning 20:40; 3. Jacob Tess 22:50; 4. Aaron Eilert 25:21; 5. Matthew Vnuk 26:46; 6. Ezra Debilzen 26:54; 7. Oliver Eilert 27:20; 8. August Nichols 28:09
Age 7 & 8 female
1.Tenley Stewart 19:03; 2. Sophia Stafford 20:16; 3. Kolbe Kawleski 21:16; 4. Riley Hertzfeldt 22:14 5. Abigail Vander Mause 22:53; 6. Greta Dunham 23:52; 7. Riley Butts 23:58; 8. Ellie Bower 26:13
100-meter swim, 3-mile bike and ½-mile run
Age 9 & 10 male
1.Keaton Kripps 17:50; 2. Sullivan Bates 19:58; 3. Carter Koehler 20:29; 4. Cole Schaning 21:44; 5. Lennox Kohl 22:12; 6. Caleb Mansavage 22:16; 7. Liam Butts 24: 56; 8. Jordan Walden 25:21; 9. Jamison Rottmann 26:07; 10. Graham Ralston 26:34; 11. Oliver Blakey 27:01; 12. Seth Hettich 30:58; 13. Roland Debilzen 31:31; 14. Lincoln Beavers 35:58
Age 9 & 10 female
1.Lydia Baldry 20:33; 2. Grace Buckingham 20:46; 3. Adeline McFarlane 21:11; 4. Madeline Buckingham 21:14; 5. Olive Zeisler 21:33; 6. Grace Tess 22:49; 7. Caitlyn Drake 22:50; 8. Emily Leslie 23:44; 9. Karis Schemenauer 25:38; 10. Suri Rao 29:23; 11. Lindsey van Treeck 30:58; 12. Maggie Fredrick 36:34
150-meter swim, 6-mile bike, and ¾-mile run
Age 11 & 12 male
1.Jameson Stafford 29:36; 2. Enrique Pibal 36:40; 3. Jackson Godfrey 37:57; 4. Connor Ojibway 39:59; 5. Parker Recob 42:36; 6. Jackson Hertzfeldt 48: 55; 7. Izaiah Cook 55:16
Age 11 & 12 female
1.Kiernan Kawleski 32:40; 2. Olivia Knickrehm 35:41; 3. Amelia Debilzen 39:32; 4. Madison Nichols 39:53; 5. Soraya Strohbusch 40:21; 6. Carmen Pibal 41:40; 7. Abby Strese 42:54; 8. Evie Stine 43:18; 9. Kloe Figliuzzi 43:26; 10. Sophie Lonsdale 45:27; 11. Samantha Vnuk 47:17; 12. Bianca Rao 48:45; 13. Tiffany van Treeck 48:57; 14. Lillian Siglinsky 50:08
150-meter swim, 6-mile bike, and ¾-mile run
Age 13 & 14 male
1.Elijah Baldry 33:03; 2. Peyton Godfrey 33:09; 3. Zachary Erickson 40:59
Age 13 & 14 female
1.Hannah Baldry 29:27; 2. Kateri Kawleski 33:38; 3. Presley Treuthardt 34:17; 4. Ava Recob 34:39; 5. Lily Rottmann 42:09
The Youth Triathlon was sponsored by Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation, Fort HealthCare, Nike Clearance Store in Johnson Creek, 2Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor, Day Insurance, Fort Community Credit Union, Festival Foods, Frostie Freeze, Salamone’s Italian Pizzeria, Brickhouse Pizza Pub, Rock River Dental, and NorthFit Creamery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.