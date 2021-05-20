The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation (FACF) announces it has issued a $2.75 million challenge grant to the Badgerland After School Enrichment (BASE) program to help purchase and renovate the old W.D. Hoard and Sons printing press building on Edward Street in order to transform it into a permanent home for the BASE program, provide a community recreation space, and house a new Teen Center for Fort Atkinson youth.
Not only would this 37,000-square-foot facility be a transformative asset for the BASE program — combined with the City of Fort Atkinson's acquisition of the neighboring Loeb Lorman parcels, the planned future extension of the bike path along the abandoned railroad corridor, and the popular new skate park in nearby Ralph Park — it could be a key component in a revitalization and transformation of a blighted area of the city.
The "challenge" portion of the grant means that in order to receive FACF's $2.75 million grant, BASE first must raise $2 million toward the project. The overall pricetag of the project is just over $8 million, which includes eventually raising $3 million for an endowed fund to help cover the cost of operating the facility.
BASE Executive Director Alicia Norris and the BASE Board of Directors currently are organizing their fundraising materials so more information will be arriving over the next few weeks, including news about how everyone can help make this happen.
Should this grant be awarded, it would be the largest in FACF's history, surpassing the $1.9 million matching grant awarded to the Fort Atkinson Historical Society for the 2007 Hoard Museum Legacy Project and the $1.5 million matching grant awarded to the City of Fort Atkinson for the Dwight Foster Public Library's Foster Growth Project in 2010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.