Operating during the unknown
As we all learned during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, even when you have plans A, B, C, and D, you might end up having to use plan T.
We began the 2020-21 school year by offering two learning formats concurrent/virtual or in-person. We are so thankful to our 1Fort Success Team, administrators and staff for their tireless efforts in making concurrent learning a reality for our students and families. After a few short weeks, the district switched to a virtual-only format for roughly three months due to the Jefferson County Health Department guidelines and county infection numbers.
We are thankful to the family members who stepped up and truly helped be a partner in their child’s education. Our staff learned many new digital skills that carried over to their in-person teaching when we came back in-person in January. These new digital skills gained by both staff and students will continue to benefit them well into the future.
Strategic plan
During the second half of the 2020-21 school year, our SDFA team was busy navigating the challenges of COVID-19 and drafting a new strategic plan. This was no small undertaking. COVID-19 presented both challenges and opportunities for the district, providing opportunities for the world to look at things differently.
What is important to our 1Fort team? Who are we? Who do we want to be? What are we aiming for? These questions helped redefine the identity of the School District of Fort Atkinson.
We look forward to embarking on this new strategic plan during the 2021-22 school year.
New board of education member
The board of education also welcomed a new member, Rhona Buchta. We are excited to have her on the SDFA team.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve the community.
Mark Chaney,
Fort Atkinson school board president
