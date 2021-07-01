MADISON — Soybean producers in two districts have until Aug. 14 to vote to elect two members to the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board.
Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1. Districts 2 and 6 each have one seat open. The nominees on the ballot are:
• District 2 nominee: Justin Bauer, Eau Claire.
The district includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.
• District 6 nominee: Steve Wilkens, Random Lake.
The district includes Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will mail ballots to eligible soybean growers the week of July 12. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 23 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 14. Unsigned ballots will not be counted. Once elected, producers will serve three-year terms beginning Sept. 1.
The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board is responsible for administering Wisconsin's Soybean Marketing Order.
The board also secures and distributes funding for research, education and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans.
DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.
