The loss of health insurance at age 26 seems to be the last rite of passage for adults, but a potential business solution for those individuals recently joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The mission of 26 and over is to help entrepreneurs get quality and affordable healthcare.
Founded in December 2021 by proprietor Erin Erickson, 26 and over is a health insurance solutions company that customizes health insurance plans for individuals who either are business owners or independent contractors. These custom private plans are based on health and not income, but there is an option to purchase from the public marketplace as well.
As someone who has experienced this journey personally, Erickson understands the demographic of small business owners and 1099 contractors, and acknowledges they have the least number of resources and solutions available for good healthcare. Eventually, she would like to expand 26 and over to provide solutions for part-time W2 employees.
26 and over compares public and private plans, and educates clients on the differences while building a plan that fits their needs.
“My broker will never sell you something you don’t need, and he will not push you to purchase anything,” Erickson explained. “If you’re looking for a little health insurance education, he’ll tell you all you need to know in 15 minutes. If you’re paying high premiums with high deductibles and have a limited network and think you could do better, I bet you can!”
26 and over is located on the fourth floor of 201 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson, in the Creamery Building. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit 26andover.com to schedule an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.