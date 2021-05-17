The 30th annual Ernie Pope Art Show will be displayed in the windows of Fort Atkinson’s Main Street businesses and online in the School District of Fort Atkinson’s K-12 art website, 1fortart.com.
The exhibition is viewable from now to June 1 with a closing reception at Barrie Park. Parents, faculty, Fort Community Credit Union and AC Business Media associates, community members and friends all are invited to walk downtown, view student artworks, and celebrate the creativity and hard work of student artists.
Opening May 17, School District of Fort Atkinson schools and St. Joseph Catholic School each will be represented by 15 student works.
This show is sponsored by FCCU, AC Business Media and Nasco with awards secured through a fund donated to the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation in memory of Ernie Pope, as well as an award sponsored by Robert Farrell in honor of his mother, June. This art exhibit is a means of recognizing outstanding student creativity in artwork from Fort Atkinson schools.
The certificates and monetary awards will be presented to winners at a closing reception at 5:30 p.m. on June 1 at Barrie Park. There will be six award categories as juried by four local judges: the Ernie Pope Award, the Gold Award, the Silver Award, the Bronze Award, the June Farrell award and Purchase Awards.
Additionally, there will be a popular choice vote this year. Persons should take a moment to vote for their favorite piece using the QR codes hanging in the windows of downtown galleries.
The Cygnus Ernie Pope Scholastic Art Awards began 30 years ago. Ernie Pope, who worked for Johnson Hill Press, was a strong supporter of the arts. Ernie believed that Fort Atkinson students had significant artistic talent and he wanted to encourage it.
He approached the art teachers at the time and proposed the scholastic art awards. Sadly, Pope succumbed to cancer, but the show has continued. The awards recently have been granted by a fund set aside in Ernie’s name through the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
Community members, parents, faculty, FCCU and AC Business Media associates, and friends all are invited to experience the downtown art display and view the works at 1fortart.com in support and celebration of these amazing student artists’ creativity and hard work.
To view the art in-person, see a list of participating business hosts at fortchamber.com.
