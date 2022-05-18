The 31st Annual Ernie Pope Art Show is being displayed in the windows of downtown Fort Atkinson businesses as a walk-able art exhibition on Main Street, and online at 1fortart.com, now through June 1.
Fifteen students from each art teacher in the School District of Fort Atkinson and St. Joseph’s Catholic School were chosen to have their artwork on display to recognize their creativity, talent and hard work. Mediums of art on display include paint, pencil, paper-craft, photography, jewelry, garment making, sculpture, and more.
This event is sponsored by Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU), AC Business Media and Nasco. Additionally, awards were funded through a dedicated fund in memory of Ernie Pope by the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, and a recurring donation by Robert Farrell in honor of his mother, June.
The closing ceremony and reception will be held at Barrie Park on Wednesday, June 1, at 5 p.m. Certificates and monetary awards will be presented to winners in seven awards categories (chosen by four local judges): Ernie Pope Award; June Farrell Award; People’s Choice Award; Gold Award; Silver Award; Bronze Award; and Purchase Award.
Community members are invited to help choose the People’s Choice Award by voting for their favorite piece using the QR code hanging in the windows of the downtown exhibition.
About the Ernie Pope Art Show
The Cygnus Ernie Pope Scholastic Art Awards began 30 years ago. Ernie Pope, who worked for Johnson Hill Press, was a strong supporter of the arts. Ernie believed that Fort Atkinson students had significant artistic talent and he wanted to encourage it.
He approached the art teachers at the time and proposed the scholastic art awards. Sadly, Ernie Pope succumbed to cancer, but the show has continued. The awards recently have been granted by a fund set aside in Ernie’s name through the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
