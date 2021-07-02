ABOVE: Gary and Deb (Krieser) Zebell, of Fort Atkinson, are celebrating their 50th anniversary today. They were married July 2, 1971, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson while Gary was on leave from the U.S. Army. The couple was blessed with three children: Vicki (Brian) Aarstad, Pam Zebell and Tim (Jodi) Zebell, all of Fort Atkinson. They also enjoy eight grandchildren: Keegan Aarstad, Ashden Aarstad, Kassity Hansen, Karlye Hansen, Carsyn Hansen, Camdyn Hansen, Zoey Zebell and Aaden Zebell.
