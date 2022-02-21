The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson announces that it is hosting the Mary Hoard Art Show in person this year.
Founded by Mary Cunningham Hoard in 1961 and known first as the Fort Atkinson Art Exhibit, the Mary Hoard Art Show is celebrating its 60th show in 2022.
“The past two years, the art show pivoted to a virtual show due to COVID-19,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “We are excited to be able to have this year’s show in-person again and to celebrate the 60th community art show held here in Fort Atkinson. Our show is one of the longest running community art shows in the state and we should celebrate it.”
The 2022 Mary Hoard Art Show will take place at two separate times to accommodate all artists eligible to enter their artwork.
For all artists in grades kindergarten through eight, part one of the show will run from Wednesday, March 30, through Saturday, April 9. The opening for this show takes place on Wednesday, March 30.
The museum will be open late until 6:30 that evening to allow students and families to enjoy the show. The museum also will be open late on Wednesday, April 6, until 6:30 p.m. Regular museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the museum is free to visit.
Kindergarten through grade 8 students that attend public, private and home schools in the School District of Fort Atkinson are eligible to enter one piece of artwork in the show. Middle school students (grade 6-8) may enter a piece of 2-D or 3-D art; elementary students must enter a 2-D piece.
There is no fee to enter. Registration begins Tuesday, March 8, and ends Saturday, March 12. Registration forms are available at the Hoard Museum during museum hours or with Fort Atkinson schools’ art teachers.
For all high school and adult artists, Part 2 of the show will run from Sunday, April 24 through Saturday, May 7. The opening for the second part of the Mary Hoard Art Show will take place on Sunday, April 24, from 1 to 4 p.m.
High school students that attend public, private and home schools in the Fort Atkinson school district are eligible to enter one artwork in the show. Each student may enter either one 2-dimensional or one 3-dimensional work, or one digital work. There is no fee to enter for high school students.
Adult artists that live, work or take classes in communities and rural areas in Jefferson County are eligible to enter this show. All two-dimensional and digital artwork must be wired, ready to hang and capable of supporting its own weight. All three-dimensional work must be no larger than 2 feet by 2 feet by 6 feet tall and must not weigh more than 40 pounds.
The fee to enter the adult show remains at $15 per artist. All entries must remain on display through the end of the show, Saturday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m. Each adult artist may submit up to two entries.
Adult artists are encouraged to enter a third work in the “Local Significance” category. This category replaces the “Historical” category, and must depict specific, significant persons, objects, events, places, buildings or landscapes within Jefferson County. Artwork in the “Local Significance” category must meet the other entry requirements, and it may be a digital work.
Entry rules, forms and registration information for Part 2 will be available March 1. Registration for Part 2 will begin Tuesday, April 12.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.
For more information, call the museum at (920) 563-7769, email the museum at info@hoardMuseum.org and visit www.hoardMuseum.org.
