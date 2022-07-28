LEBANON — The Lebanon Fire Department will hold its 90th annual picnic this weekend at the Lebanon Firemen’s Park on County Highway R in Dodge County.
Festivities begin Friday with a volleyball tournament, which will continue throughout the weekend along with baseball games for youth and adults.
There will also be a variety musical entertainment all weekend.
The firemen will offer free round trip shuttle bus service from Watertown to the picnic on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Stops for the bus will be the First Street parking lot, Fourth Street parking lot, and the corner of Main and Washington streets on half hour rotations. Last call at Lebanon Fireman’s park is 12:15 a.m.
In addition to free shuttle service, all musical entertainment is free. Saturday’s entertainment line- up includes includes Tim Castle Country Legend Tribute from 4 to 8 p.m., followed by Rebel Grace and on Sunday there will be music by the Lebanon Band beginning at 1 p.m. followed by Andrea and the Mods from 3 to 7 p.m.
Music co-sponsors for this year’s picnic include Tietz Taxidermy, United Electric, Lebby’s Pizza, Land and Legacy Group-Kevin Raether, Klecker Heating and Air Conditioning, Greeb Excavating, United Septic & Drain, Chris Mallow-Thrivent Financial, Lyons Electric, Isle Edge Trucking and River City Truck Repair.
