The 2021 American Association of University Women (AAUW) book sale will take place Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Fort Atkinson Municipal building at 101 S. Water St.
There will be a number of changes to the sale’s format, including a special outdoor sale area, weather permitting, and some “no peek,” genre specific grab bags.
Book donations can be dropped off at the sorting warehouse in the Jones complex, next to the Fort Food Pantry, during expanded sorting hours. Drop-off hours are Monday afternoons from 4:30 to 6; Tuesday mornings from 9 to 11; and Saturday, 9 to 11.
If disabled, or otherwise unable to deliver the books to the warehouse, call Kathy at (920) 309-2668 to make pick-up arrangements.
While AAUW encourages most books, there are some exceptions. The following is a list of items that are not accepted for donations: textbooks older than 10 years, encyclopedias, magazines, dictionaries, references manuals older than 10 years, damaged books.
As there still is some uncertainty around the COVID situation, AAUW-Fort Atkinson reserves the right to make changes to the sale schedule and format if the situation in September warrants. All health and safety precaution of the municipality and county will be followed to ensure the safety of members and the public.
The Fort Atkinson branch of AAUW is dedicated to supporting the education needs of the women of Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area, and does that by providing scholarships annually to deserving women. Proceeds of the group’s annual book sale support these scholarship funds.
