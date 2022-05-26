The Fort Atkinson branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will be holding a “Get to Know Us” open meeting and picnic on June 2 at the Fort Clubhouse in Rock River Park.
Members are inviting all local women interested in empowering girls and women through education, equity, and community-based activities and involvement to join them at this casual and fun evening. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by food and a brief presentation.
For further information or directions call (920) 309-2668.
AAUW Fort Atkinson has been helping local young women afford college educations through scholarships and grants for more than 60 years. Nationally, AAUW has been doing it since 1881.
Today, many of the group's efforts involve supporting STEM education and awareness for young girls, equity and inclusion in the workplace and community, the gender pay gap, workplace sexual harassment, and much more. AAUW is so much more than just book sales and scholarships, although it still does those.
In fact, to date, the Fort Atkinson branch of AAUW has given out more than $370,000 to local women to pursue higher education.
AAUW Fort Atkinson has been serving Fort Atkinson and the surrounding area since 1957, proudly helping the advancement of girls and women for 65 years. By joining AAUW, one belongs to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so that all women have a fair chance.
The group's mission: Advancing gender equity through research, education and advocacy. Its vision: Equity for all.
