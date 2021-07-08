The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation and the Fort Atkinson branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) announce the recipients of three AAUW scholarships available to women studying for vocational/technical, undergraduate and graduate degrees.
While the Foundation manages the two scholarship funds that provide the scholarships, it is the AAUW scholarship committee which reviews the applications and makes recipient recommendations to the Foundation. In this manner, since 1984 AAUW has awarded 187 scholarships totaling $348,550.
This year, AAUW scholarships totaling $18,000 were presented to eight women.
AAUW Second Chance Scholarship
The AAUW Second Chance Scholarship is available to women who plan to continue their education at a vocational or technical college, after having been out of the mainstream of education for more than one year. Applicants either must be a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, a resident of Fort Atkinson or currently be employed in Fort Atkinson.
This year, a $4,500 Second Chance Scholarship was awarded to Amy McKenzie, an employee of Blackhawk Fitness. She is enrolled in the Administrative Professional program at Blackhawk Technical College.
A $3,000 Second Chance Scholarship was awarded to Morgan Hayes, a 2007 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, who is completing her nursing studies at Blackhawk Technical College.
Cheyenne Kopp, a 2013 Fort Atkinson graduate, will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Cheyenne is completing an associate degree in finance at Madison Area Technical College.
AAUW Jane Shaw Knox
Undergraduate Scholarship
The AAUW Jane Shaw Knox Undergraduate Scholarship is offered to women who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree at an accredited college or university, have at least 45 credit hours completed, and are planning to enroll for a minimum of six credit hours.
This year, a $2,000 Undergraduate Scholarship was awarded to Kiana Jenswold, who is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Kiana is enrolled in the Nutritional Science program and is on a pre-medical track with a minor in Global Health.
AAUW Jane Shaw Knox
Graduate Scholarship
The Jane Shaw Knox AAUW Graduate Scholarship is offered to women who are pursuing a graduate degree at an accredited college. Applicants either must be graduates of Fort Atkinson High School, residents of Fort Atkinson or be employed in Fort Atkinson.
This year, four Knox Graduate Scholarships were awarded. Michele Coleman, a 2007 Fort Atkinson graduate pursuing a doctorate in Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was awarded $2,000.
Kory Scherer, a 2016 Fort Atkinson graduate pursuing a masters degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Mount Mary University, also will receive $2,000.
Ashley Wiesmann, a 2015 Fort Atkinson graduate pursuing a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Marquette University, will receive $1,250.
Amy Lothary, a Fort Atkinson resident, also will receive $1,250 to Viterbo University completing her credits for a teaching licensure program.
AAUW promotes equity for all women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change. Local women returning to college to complete a degree are encouraged to review the AAUW scholarship eligibility requirements either at the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation at www.fortfoundation.org or the Jefferson Community Foundation at www.jeffersoncommunityfoundation.org.
The application process for the 2022 scholarship season at both foundations will get under way later this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.