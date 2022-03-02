At the next American Association of University Women meeting March 7, the group will honor Women’s History Month with a program presented by Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum.
The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
Lee will explore the lives of several women who made an impact on Fort Atkinson history.
The public is invited to attend this interesting peek at some of Fort Atkinson’s historical women.
Fort Atkinson has been home to countless women who have made a tremendous impact on their community. Some women attendees will learn more about are Almira Foster, Emily Frissell, Caroline Barrie and Emma Brown.
Join the session to find out who was an early photographer in town, who was an editor of a temperance newspaper, and more about the lives of these and other Fort residents. They each have a story of strength, determination and endurance.
Merrilee Lee has been with the Hoard Museum since 2014 and director since 2015. She has a master’s in History with an emphasis in Historical Administration from Eastern Illinois University.
She and her husband Matt live in Fort Atkinson with their seven-year-old daughter Rachel. In her free time, Merrilee enjoys visiting other museums (to borrow good ideas), crafting, reading and being out-of-doors with her family.
