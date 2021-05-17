LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills announces its Academic Top Ten from the Class of 2021. These students cumulatively will have earned 296 high school credits, an average of 29.6 credits per person; 26 credits are needed to graduate from Lakeside.
Through seven semesters, the Top Ten has a mean gradepoint average of 3.976. As a group, their cumulative grade point averages through those seven semesters range from 3.952 to 4.000, 48 thousandths of a gradepoint.
The students’ profiles, in alphabetical order, follow:
• Valedictorian Lydia Buxa is the daughter of Greg and Linda, Oconomowoc. As president of the National Honor Society, she was part of the group that brought resiliency training to all Lakeside students this year.
This summer she will participate in Operation Go by teaching Vacation Bible School in New Jersey. She also is Student Council secretary and has participated in a cappella choir, math team, newspaper, and Teens for Christ. She is a four-year varsity track team member and is a captain this year. She participated in volleyball freshman year, and basketball freshman and sophomore years.
“I really loved how supportive all of the teachers were,” Buxa said. “Some were approachable when I just needed to talk. Others supported me by challenging me to do my best and having engaging classes.”
Her sophomore year, Buxa created a charity called Butterflies for Henry, with proceeds to Henry Rathmann, a three-year-old Waterloo boy who has Epidermolysis Bullosa.
Buxa — an employee at Kwik Trip in Johnson Creek and member at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farmington — is a National Merit Finalist and has received a full scholarship to Liberty University where she will study nursing.
• Top Ten Ella Butzine, daughter of Jon and Michelle of Sun Prairie, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in neurobiology with a possible minor in psychology.
“At Lakeside, I had the opportunity to be involved in many extracurriculars, which allowed me to form new relationships and have fun!” she said.
Butzine is a member of the golf team that went to State last fall and also participated in the Conference championship forensics team.
In addition, she participated in freshman basketball, a cappella choir, swing choir, jazz and percussion ensembles, Warrior Marching Band, math team, STEM Club, Teens for Christ, National Honor Society, drama productions, newspaper, yearbook and Academic Bowl.
As president of Lakeside’s Society of Women Engineers, she plans to travel with the Operation Go mission trip program this summer.
Butzine is a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Madison, and works at Buck and Honey's Restaurant in Waunakee.
In her free time, “I like to make decorative signs as gifts or follow Bob Ross tutorials. I also hunt, enjoy outdoor activities, and love to travel,” she said.
• Top Ten Elizabeth Isham, daughter of Giles and Stacey, Watertown, has worked as an accounting clerk for her family’s business, Badgerland Computers & Networking, for three years, and runs her own small business called Smalltown Sunflowers on Etsy.
While at Lakeside, Isham participated in Teens for Christ and was active in Warrior Band, percussion and jazz ensembles, and piano. She has received multiple starred firsts in Wisconsin Schools Music Association music festivals, allowing her to advance to the state festival.
“I love the Christian perspective that all the teachers here at Lakeside offer on all aspects of life and education,” said Isham.
A Student Achiever Award winner, Isham plans to attend UW-Stevens Point to double major in marketing and political science. She received the Presidential Purple Scholarship from UW-Stevens Point. She plans to study abroad in London and would like to become either a marketing executive or a political campaign manager.
She is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown and volunteers with Vacation Bible School there.
• Valedictorian Brendan McKenna, son of Sam and Missy, Lake Mills, plans to attend Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, for a degree in finance and a double minor in communications and Spanish. “I plan on traveling as often as I have the opportunity, raising a family, and winding up in a career as a financial advisor,” he says.
McKenna has been involved in football, basketball, baseball, forensics, Teens for Christ, National Honor Society, Operation GO mission trips, a cappella choir, Student Council, and the math team. He has been a Lake Mills Junior Rotarian and received the Student Achiever Award.
At his church, St. John Lutheran, Newville, he has served as an usher and helped with Vacation Bible School. In the community, he volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale during seasonal changeovers. He works at Kwik Trip.
“Lakeside has provided so many great experiences over the past four years,” he said. “Having the opportunity to grow in my faith openly and with my fellow classmates was a blessing.”
• Valedictorian Julia Neuberger is the daughter of Dan and Dawn, Lake Mills.
“I plan to attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to earn a degree in biomedical engineering,” she said. “I hope to design and improve artificial organs or prostheses.”
She earned the Milwaukee School of Engineering Werwath Scholarship.
“I really like the close relationships that I had with classmates and the constant reminders of my faith,” she said. “Not only did I learn about Jesus in my religion classes, other teachers incorporated God's word into their subjects. Finally, I really enjoyed all the ways to get involved.”
She volunteers at Twice is Nice Resale Store, participates in highway cleanup for National Honor Society, prepares care packages, and serves at youth sports tournaments and camps.
Neuberger is a member of the Society of Women Engineers at Lakeside and helped lead a STEM workshop for grade school girls. She serves as the National Honor Society treasurer, and participates on the math team, Teens for Christ, a cappella choir, and Op Go mission trips. She also played volleyball and basketball and is on the track team.
Neuberger earned the Student Achiever Award and Perfect School Attendance Award. She was a Lake Mills Junior Rotarian and works at Sandy Beach in Lake Mills, and at Neuberger Griggs Sweet & Smith LLP law firm.
A member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, she participates in its Vacation Bible School and youth group activities.
• Salutatorian Kaylee Raymond is the daughter of Amy and Kyle, Sun Prairie. She plans to attend Baylor University, Waco, Texas, where she earned an academic scholarship, to pursue a nursing degree, then continue on to receive a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in the nurse-midwifery track.
A member of Peace Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie, Raymond also hopes to start a family and own a puppy farm.
Raymond is a member of Teens for Christ service group, the forensics team, and travels with Operation Go mission trip program. She participates in basketball, volleyball and track, and works at Kwik Trip.
“I love all the people I have had the opportunity to meet at and through Lakeside,” she said. “It has been amazing to be surrounded by teachers and classmates who challenge you academically and help you to grow spiritually.”
• Valedictorian Carter Roekle, son of Dan and Ellie, Middleton, plans to attend Purdue University to study mechanical engineering. He is a member at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Middleton, where he serves on the AV team, volunteers with Middleton Outreach Ministry and Second Harvest Food Pantries.
With his church he also volunteers at Meals for Kids to prepare meals for hungry children worldwide and has participated in mission trips to Fredericksburg, Va., and Seattle. He will participate in Lakeside’s Operation Go mission trip to Anchorage, Alaska.
A three-year varsity soccer player and two-year captain, Roekle earned an all-conference honorable mention and the United Soccer Coaches Senior Excellence Award in 2020. He is a member of the Lakeside Chapter of the National Honor Society.
“Lakeside was unique for me in that it helped me build strong relationships with people from all over the state,” he said. “The school's Christ-centered curriculum not only strengthened my faith but also created a deeper bond between the student body and faculty.”
• Top Ten Jada Teteak, daughter of Michelle and James, Middleton, plans to attend UW-Madison to earn a business degree with a possible minor in Spanish. A member of the National Honor Society and Teens for Christ, Teteak also participated in the newspaper, yearbook and on Operation Go trips.
She was a member of the Warrior Dance Team for four years, and was named to the Division 3 All-State dance team for the past two years. She also has competed for seven years with a studio dance team.
“I really enjoyed being a part of the dance team, making friends and hanging out with my team at dance competitions,” she said.
Teteak is a member at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Middleton, where she teaches Sunday School, works with the AV and sound system, and goes on mission trips around the country.
• Valedictorian Joy Thompson-Wurz, daughter of Sarah Thompson, and Greg and Melanie Wurz, plans to attend Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee, where she has received the Presidential Scholarship, Art Scholarship, and STEM Scholarship.
She expects to major in marine biology with the goal of moving “to Australia, where I can be close to an ocean and further my knowledge of marine life,’ she said. “Eventually, I hope to have a job where I can focus on saving endangered marine life. I would love to make a difference by helping to keep their environment safe and healthy.”
While at Lakeside, Thompson-Wurz was active in newspaper, theater, forensics, math meets, Academic Bowl, National Honor Society, and Teens for Christ. For all the activities, though, her favorite part of Lakeside has been the people.
“My friends are some of the best people I have ever met, and I am so thankful to have made so many great memories with them,” she said. “The teachers at Lakeside have also helped me throughout my time here to become the person I am. Lakeside just provides an amazing, loving atmosphere that I was very blessed to experience.”
A member at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, she has led Vacation Bible School several summers and has worked at the after-school daycare there for over two years. Thompson-Wurz also is employed at Bugaboodles in Lake Mills.
• Top Ten Kendra Wilson is the daughter of Kip and Sarah, Cottage Grove. She plans to attend UW-LaCrosse to major in kinesiology or exercise science, with a minor in Psychology for the physical therapy track. She hopes to become a physical therapist or sports medicine doctor, and work in Arizona or Colorado after college.
Wilson, a four-year soccer player, has been a captain since her sophomore year. She also earned an All-Conference honorable mention. She also is a member of Teens for Christ service group and National Honor Society.
About her days at Lakeside, she says, “I love being able to walk the halls and have nice conversations with classmates and teachers. I love the friendships I have made with both my graduating class and the underclassmen. I appreciate the teachers being able to push me to be better, and improve both academically and in my Christian faith.”
A member of Eastside Lutheran Church, Madison, Wilson works concessions for grade school sports games and tournaments there; she also is employed by Stop N Go.
