JEFFERSON — The following activities are scheduled at the Jefferson Public Library.
All ages
Citizen Science-Aug.16-31
Help scientists answer questions by participating in an all-ages Citizen Science program this month.
Adults and youth can participate by observing, collecting and reporting information using online tracking websites or apps for the phone. There will be an adult project on pollinators and a youth project on squirrels.
Model Train & Railroad exhibit – Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Come see the Milwaukee & North Western Model Train Show at the Jefferson Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The train show will include multiple layouts on different railway scales.
Back to School READO-Aug. 2-31
Pick up a READO sheet in the Youth Department to complete before school starts. This is available for ages 5-17. Prizes will be school supplies.
Kids, ages 6-11
Furry Friends Meet & Make with Humane Society-Aug. 24, 2-3:30 p.m.
Join us for an afternoon with Humane Society of Jefferson County staff. Make a tug toy for the animals, meet some furry friends and learn all about the Humane Society. This activity will be in Rotary Park, weather permitting. This program was rescheduled from June 28.
Teen programs, ages 12-18
Outdoor Game Day-Aug. 27, 1:30-3 p.m.
Join library staff for an end of summer Outdoor Game Day featuring yard games, board games, puzzles, snacks and more. This activity, intended for those ages 12-18, will take place in Rotary Park.
Adult programs
ADRC Memory Screening-Aug. 12,
9 a.m. to noon
Are you worried about memory loss in a friend or family member? Sign up with the Aging and Disability Resource Center to participate in a 15-minute memory screening at Jefferson Public Library on Aug. 12, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Call (920) 675-4035 to register.
Butterfly window catcher-Aug. 16
Celebrate pollinators with this Take ’n Make butterfly template suncatcher. Available while supplies last.
Coming in September
Use your library card all around town
By showing your Jefferson Public Library card at participating businesses in Jefferson, you will receive a special discount or promotional item.
G-Days Family Fun Night-Sept. 8,
6-8 p.m. at VFW Rec Center
Featuring games, prizes, crafts and more. There will be a special appearance by Mike Schneider of Pint Size Polkas.
Memory Café-Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Save the date for Jefferson Public Library’s Memory Café. Memory cafes are a social gathering for those experiencing early-stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment, and a family member or care partner. More information on how to register will be forthcoming.
