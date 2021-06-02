Fourteen employees in the School District of Fort Atkinson, who are retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year, were honored for their years of service to students and the community during an employee retirement program May 27.
In a story that appeared in Wednesday’s Daily Union, however, only seven employees were mentioned as retiring. There are seven more.
The other district retirees are as follows: Sabine Bottum, Fort Atkinson High School, science teacher, with 21 years of service; Curt Brokmeier, high school, school counselor, 29 years; James Dorn, Fort Atkinson Middle School, Special Education teacher, 19 years; Cassandra Jacobs, high school, librarian, 21 years; Kevin Marshall, middle school, custodian, 25 years; Sandy McClain, middle school, math teacher, 33 years; and Jean Temperly, middle school, guidance counselor, 29 years.
