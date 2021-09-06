Adoption Avenues, Inc. is presenting an Adoption 101 meeting on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Janesville office, located at 4465 Milton Ave., Suite 104. Cindy Jensen will facilitate the meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.

All types of adoption, including domestic agency and independent, international, interstate, step-parent and special needs will be discussed.

Adoption Avenues, Inc. is a Wisconsin licensed adoption agency providing a full range of adoption services. This session meets two hours of the Wisconsin-mandated pre-adoptive training requirement.

Families are needed for the Agency Infant Program. Call (608) 563-4488 for directions and to pre-register because seating is limited.

