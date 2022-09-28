Generations of families who have hosted exchange students will reunite at AFS’ USA 75th anniversary community event on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School Library.
Three students that were hosted by the past two generations will be there along with the newest host family who are hosting for the first time. Also attending will be other past host families, teachers, principals and the community at large.
There will be a discussion panel including the past home families, their hosted students from Afghanistan, Switzerland and Spain and special guest April Shern, who is a staff member of AFS as well as a past host mom of ten different students.
AFS Intercultural Programs/USA (formerly the American Field Service) is a worldwide, nonprofit organization that has been leading international high school student exchange for 75 years.
AFS was founded in 1947 by volunteer ambulance drivers from World Wars I and II who believed the way to build a more just and peaceful world begins when people from different countries meet, learn about each other, and begin to understand each other. Today, AFS exchanges more than 10,000 students each year among a partnership of more than 50 AFS partner countries.
Each year, AFS-USA sends more than 4,000 students to more than 50 countries, awards approximately $1.2 million in scholarships and financial aid, and places students from abroad with more than 1,000 to 2,000 US families.
