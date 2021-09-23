JANESVILLE — Nurse Practitioner Lydia Weiss has joined the medical services team at Agrace, a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization that provides hospice care, supportive (palliative) care, non-medical personal care, adult day care and grief support across southern Wisconsin.
Weiss, a board-certified Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner and licensed Advanced Practice Nurse Prescriber, provides Supportive (palliative) Care Consultations for people who need more relief from symptoms of a serious or chronic illness.
Supportive Care can help people live better at any stage of a serious illness and begins with detailed, in-home visits from a Supportive Care nurse practitioner or doctor.
Weiss holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison. While earning her DNP, Weiss worked as a registered nurse (RN) at UW Health University Hospital in the neurosciences intensive care unit, where she managed patients’ pain and advocated for those nearing end of life by collaborating with the hospital’s palliative care program.
“Lydia brings a fresh perspective to Supportive Care after seven years in ‘Neuro ICU’ as an RN,” said Nancy Ryan, Agrace Supportive Care director. “Her enthusiasm, compassion, and eagerness to share her knowledge and continue to be a lifelong learner makes her a perfect fit for Agrace’s Supportive Care team.”
For more information about Agrace, call (608) 276-4660 or visit agrace.org.
