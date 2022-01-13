The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club provides scholarships to area youth pursing a college education.
The funds raised come primarily from the club's annual cheese and meat sale. Leading to the holiday season, members sold 2,500 pounds of cheese and 850 pounds of meat to benefit this cause.
The scholarship applicants should be high school seniors planning to attend a two- or four-year college or attend the University of Wisconsin Farm and Industry Short Course. Their major will need to be in agricultural or an ag-related program.
Students currently enrolled in a two- or four-year agricultural program or the UW Farm and Industry Short Course and planning to continue in an agricultural program this fall also are eligible to apply.
Qualified applicants should be active in high school, community and agricultural activities. In addition, they need to have demonstrated employment during non-school hours, have a solid academic record and a financial need.
The scholarship committee reviews the typed application and one letter of recommendation written on each student’s behalf. The deadline is Feb. 5, 2021. Application details and the application can be found on the club’s website: www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com. Last year five students received scholarships.
The Agri-Business Club is a local organization that offers an opportunity to support youth and their activities in Jefferson County, to promote Wisconsin’s agricultural industry, as well as networking with others in the agricultural community. In addition to scholarships, the club’s cheese sale profits support local FFA Chapter and County 4-H special project grants, as well as other agricultural community activities.
Jefferson County Agri-Business Club’s monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Fairview Sports Bar and Grill in Jefferson. New members are invited to join the group.
For more details contact Mariah Hadler, Club Membership Chairman, at (920) 222-2288.
