JEFFERSON — A new exercise class is available to everyone at the Jefferson Area Senior Center, with Dr. Ana, physical therapist, guiding participants.

This class, focusing on wellness, is held Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for a 10-class pass.

Dr. Ana is a licensed physical therapist, certified strength and conditioning coach and certified in nutrition from the physical therapy lens. The class is 45-minutes and will build one’s strength, endurance, flexibility and balance through sitting and standing exercises.

Drive-thru brat sale

Our pre-order drive-thru brat sale will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This is first come, first served for pre-orders with payment. The center only will be serving 100 brats and 60 quarter-pound Nathan’s hot dogs.

Cost is $4 for a brat and chip combo or $4 for a hot dog and chip combo.

Holiday party

The senior center holiday party will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, at noon. Our dinner that day is a Bon Ton Catering Swiss steak dinner, served seated in the senior center great room.

Afterward, enjoy entertainment by Denny Diamond. Cost is $10.

Bingo

Bingo is played Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards and all money paid in goes back out in prizes.

Card groups

Sheepshead is played Mondays at 1 p.m. Euchre is played Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day.

Sea Islands Value Tour

Due to overwhelming popularity, there is a new date available for the “Sea Islands” tour: March 20-27, 2022.

This trip is a motor coach tour to Charleston and Beaufort, S.C. and Savannah, Ga. — and the “Sea Islands.” Eleven meals are included.

Cost is $1,659 per person double room and $2,168 for a single room.

Spend three nights in Beaufort, with a tour and a river cruise. Enjoy a guided tour of Charleston and a narrated trolley tour of Savannah.

Tour a working plantation and gardens. Enjoy Hunting Island State Park and its beaches. While traveling back home, take a guided tour of the Great Smokey Mountains National Park and Gatlinburg, Tenn.

