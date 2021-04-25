Joins Jefferson Chamber
Buy Now

The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed AmericInn to its business organization. Pictured above are, from left to right, are Chamber Ambassador Tracey Carlson, Badger Bank; AmericInn co-owner Dhara Ahmad; Executive Director Jen Pinnow, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce welcomed AmericInn to its business organization.

Rated five stars in value, rooms, cleanliness and service, AmericInn is dedicated to offering quality services and making a hospitable experience for its guests.

One guest left them a stunning review, stating “Beautiful, well thought out interior. Sweet pool and hot tub area. Great, kind, well-mannered staff that went above and beyond. Glow-in-the-dark light switches, professional desk for my work. Comfortable bed. This hotel has it all at a decent price. In my top 3!”

Conveniently located right off State Highway 26, the AmericInn makes the perfect place to stay. Their hotel is just minutes away from Jefferson County Fair Park, which hosts concerts, the annual county fair and a great assortment of other events.

AmericInn is close to historic downtown Jefferson where guests can explore local shopping and dining experiences. For one’s convenience, AmericInn hosts a wide variety of amenities. These include daily housekeeping, free breakfast, parking and WiFi, business center access, and free access to the on-site pool and hot tub.

AmericInn is located at 1456 S Ryan Ave, Jefferson. It is open seven days a week and offers 24/7 front desk service. For additional information call (920) 674-4404.

Load comments