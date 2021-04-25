JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce welcomed AmericInn to its business organization.
Rated five stars in value, rooms, cleanliness and service, AmericInn is dedicated to offering quality services and making a hospitable experience for its guests.
One guest left them a stunning review, stating “Beautiful, well thought out interior. Sweet pool and hot tub area. Great, kind, well-mannered staff that went above and beyond. Glow-in-the-dark light switches, professional desk for my work. Comfortable bed. This hotel has it all at a decent price. In my top 3!”
Conveniently located right off State Highway 26, the AmericInn makes the perfect place to stay. Their hotel is just minutes away from Jefferson County Fair Park, which hosts concerts, the annual county fair and a great assortment of other events.
AmericInn is close to historic downtown Jefferson where guests can explore local shopping and dining experiences. For one’s convenience, AmericInn hosts a wide variety of amenities. These include daily housekeeping, free breakfast, parking and WiFi, business center access, and free access to the on-site pool and hot tub.
AmericInn is located at 1456 S Ryan Ave, Jefferson. It is open seven days a week and offers 24/7 front desk service. For additional information call (920) 674-4404.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.