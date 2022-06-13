JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Jefferson

Male black kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No.40075, with white between back legs.

Adult female tor tabby white cat, DSH, No. 40082.

Town of Aztalan

Young adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 40095, with a white line on her face.

Town of Farmington

Male grey with white kitten, DSH, No. 40072.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 40073, with white on belly.

Male black kitten, DSH, No. 40074, with white stripe on belly.

Town of Hebron

Unknown gender black and white kitten, DSH, No. 40096, with white on neck.

Town of Jefferson

Female grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40081.

Female grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40080.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40079.

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40078.

Town of Sullivan

Adult female Sashay cat, DSH, No. 40089.

Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 40093.

Female tor tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 40090.

Female Torti white kitten, DSH, No. 40091.

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40092.

