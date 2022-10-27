Animals arrive at the shelter Animals arrive at the shelter Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON—The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County as of 10/16-10/23.City of Fort AtkinsonMale, black kitten, DSH, No. 40564Orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40563City of Lake MillsMale, brown tabby kitten, DLH, No. 40556Town of AztalanFemale, torti kitten, DSH, No. 40533Male, orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40557Male, orange tabby, white kitten, DSH, No. 40560Town of HebronMale, orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40553Unknown gender, orange tabby, white kitten, DSH, No. 40558Unknown gender, orange tabby, white kitten, DSH, No. 40559Town of Lake MillsUnknown gender, brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40548Female, grey tabby cat, DSH, No. 40538Unknown gender, brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40551Male, brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40561Town of OaklandFemale, buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 40554Male, brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40562Female, dilute calico cat, DHS, No. 40566, left ear tippedTown of SummerFemale, brown tabby, white kitten, DSH, No. 40545Female, brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40546Village of Johnson CreekMale, buff tabby kitten, DMH, No. 40565 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
